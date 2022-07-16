ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Report: NASCAR Driver Bobby East Stabbed To Death

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have disturbing news to share from the NASCAR world. Driver Bobby East died earlier this week after he was stabbed to death at a gas station in California, according to multiple reports. East, 37,...

thespun.com

Comments / 54

.59 caliber
3d ago

If he had a gun on him he might still be alive. Better start thinking about how to save yourself. the Police are a glorified janitorial service that arrive after the fact to clean up and try to explain what happened.

Reply(7)
35
celiaburkhalter
3d ago

Sending prayers and condolences for the family, friends and fans. Rest In Peace . Such a heartbreaking tragedy and a great loss to NASCAR.

Reply
17
sewing needles
3d ago

No where is safe anymore. Rest In Peace sir. Condolences to his family and friends.

Reply(1)
23
Related
HeySoCal

Westminster police kill suspect in slaying of NASCAR driver East

A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police. East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. He apparently had words with Trent William Millsap, a transient known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Tmz Sports
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
1010WINS

NJ husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
573K+
Followers
68K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy