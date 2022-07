GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing nine charges after a miles-long police chase across Green Bay’s east side that concluded in the East River. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 38-year-old Wayne Waukechon is facing nine charges after a police chase that ended with authorities capturing him from the East River. On July 17 around 7 a.m. officers were sent to the Bay Beach Shell gas station after a man and woman were reportedly passed out in a car.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO