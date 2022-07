Kodak Black has accused Florida law enforcement of targeting him following his most recent run-in with authorities. The “Super Gremlins” creator was arrested in his hometown last week and charged with drug trafficking after cops allegedly found 31 white tablets of oxycodone and $75,000 in cash while searching his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Broward County native took to social media to blast the police, claiming that they overlook the good he does in his community in their quest to put him behind bars.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO