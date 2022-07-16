Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Explained

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Shock-filled tributes pour in from around the world after the sudden demise of Ivana Trump — the first wife of ex-President of the U.S. Donald Trump – at the age of 73 (via Hello). According to the magazine, Ivana Trump was an exemplary and typical 80s-era wife who endured a lot during her lifetime.

She was a Czech-American fashion designer, businesswoman, model, and author (via People), born in the Czech Republic in 1949. Before relocating to the U.S., she lived in Canada briefly. Ivana held numerous important positions while married to Donald Trump, such as the manager of The Plaza Hotel and the CEO of Trump's Castle casino (per WebMD). Ivana had three children with Trump, namely Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

On the 14th of July 2022, Ivana passed away while succumbing to injuries caused by blunt force trauma (via New York Times). Upon her demise, her children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka took to Facebook to say, "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," per New York Times.

How did Ivana Trump pass away?

The New York Police Department reported that there seem to be no signs of any criminal activity regarding her death (via CNN). The police reported that they first received a 911 call on Thursday at around 12:40 p.m., from a witness who discovered a "73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive."

According to TMZ, after the completion of the autopsy on Friday, it was concluded that Ivana Trump's cause of death was blunt impact injuries on the torso due to falling down the stairs at her home. Donald Trump released a statement shortly after learning about the death of his ex-wife, saying that she passed away at her home. He further shared, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"