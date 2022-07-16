ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly based on any one or more of the following criteria for southeast Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact conditions deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH. Locally higher winds will be possible across northern portions of Zone 410 from the Arco Desert northeast to the Dubois area. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 20 percent, driest north trending more moist into southern portions of Zones 410 and 425. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Columbus, or 4 miles northeast of Lake Robinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Greer, Landrum, Inman, Campobello, Paris Mountain State Park, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Glassy Mountain, Gowensville and Taylors. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound Widespread rain is expected to continue through tonight and then another round of rain beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday. Additional rainfall is expected through most of next week. Expected additional rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning: Anchorage Bowl: 0.75" to 1.00" Matanuska Valley: 1.00" to 1.50" Susitna Valley: 0.50" to 1.50" Western Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Eastern Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Whittier and Portage Valley: 1.0" to 2.0" The prolonged rain event could push small streams and creeks to or slightly above bankfull. Smaller rivers could see water levels rise to bankfull, especially in the Mat-Su Valleys. Water levels along larger rivers are expected to remain below bankfull. The Kenai River is expected to remain at bankfull through next week as heavy rain works its way down into the river. In urban areas, ponding of water and localized flooding on poorly drained roadways is also possible. Please use caution when driving or when recreating along or on area waterways. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Essex; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loretto, or near Champlain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leedstown and Newland around 500 PM EDT. Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood, Chance and Stratford Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, Brucetown, Greenwood, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Cedar Hill, Albin and Stringtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: McCone LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect until 6 PM MDT this evening. The High Wind Warning has been cancelled. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * TIMING...Through 6 pm this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCONE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, Brucetown, Greenwood, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Cedar Hill, Albin and Stringtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Weber western Cache...east central Box Elder...Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tremonton to near Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Logan, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Centerville, Smithfield, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Hyrum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 384. Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 92. US Route 89 near mile marker 459. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS FOR THE COASTAL COUNTIES, ALONG WITH HIDALGO AND BROOKS COUNTY Observations indicate strong southeasterly winds across Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, Hidalgo, and Brooks Counties. Locations in these counties can expect sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 to 40 mph this afternoon into early this afternoon into early this evening. Please use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee East central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Farragut, Halls, Bearden, Powell and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 362 and 396. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 79 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Assumption; Lafourche; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thibodaux, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Supreme, Boutte and Bayou Cane. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ANDROSCOGGIN AND NORTH CENTRAL CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 121 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Raymond, or 7 miles south of Mechanic Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Mechanic Falls, Raymond, Lisbon, Durham, Casco, Poland, Minot and New Gloucester. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 70 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory this afternoon, heat index values up to 109. For the Excessive Heat Warning on Wednesday, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

