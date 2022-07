The team of Maryland basketball alumni set to face off with counterparts from Georgetown is full of Terps stars from years past. It was previously reported that the College Park Boys, a new team guided by former Terps forward Travis Garrison, will compete in the upstart Alumni Basketball League, which will include teams of alums from a number of prominent programs. And that they'd play the Hoyas alums in an exhibition game on Aug. 6 at Xfinity Center. But it was unknown until now who would represent the Terps.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO