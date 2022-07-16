ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Now: Meteor sighting, heat wave and more

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

Click on the link for each show topic to see mroe.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: A brilliant light in the sky dazzled people across Southern California last night. Plus, the heat wave gripping San Diego’s inland areas and other top stories from the week.

Fireball over San Diego : A bright light streaked across the sky Friday evening, with residents across the region spotting the meteor. Check out dash camera video from the moment it happened.

The dazzling sight was a fireball, a meteor that burns particularly bright after entering the Earth’s atmosphere, according to the American Meteor Society. The organization registered dozens of reports on the fireball in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties just after 10 p.m

San Diego weather: It’s going to be hot today, especially in inland areas, with an excessive heat warning in the desert. Get your local weather forecast with FOX 5’s Brad Wills.

Illegal nightclub: The city attorney says her office finally shut down an illicit nightclub in a San Diego warehouse. The Empire Gaming Lounge prompted complaints of noise, underage strippers, wild partying and more.

Drug lord arrested: A man that federal authorities blame for the killing of a U.S. DEA agent is back in custody in Mexico — what happens next?

#San Diego Weather#Heat Wave#Meteor#Mroe#Fox 5 News Now#Fox 5#The Empire Gaming Lounge#Dea
