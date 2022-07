The first night of the MLB Draft is complete, and the Yankees have two new prospects to add to their organization. New York had the 25th and 61st picks in the first and second rounds, and with those spots, they chose Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones and Cal Poly right-hander Drew Thorpe respectively. You can check out Dan and Andrew’s individual recaps of those picks here and here, respectively.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO