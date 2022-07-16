Bobby Dalbec sitting Saturday for Red Sox

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña has not been hitting as well as he did earlier in the season, and the team knows it. With the All-Star break just days away, the Atlanta Braves have been one of the league’s hottest teams. They have narrowed the gap with the New York Mets to pull themselves within a handful of games for first place in the NL East. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that they managed to do so with star outfielder Ronald Acuña in a slump.
The Boston Red Sox need to have a perfect trade deadline because they are in the best division in baseball. After an awful start to the 2022 season, the Boston Red Sox have come back into playoff contention. Through May 15, they were 13-21 and in last place in the American League East but since, they are 35-22, which is the fifth-best record in the sport.
Some three years after he last took the mound, one former MLB pitcher is stretching out his hamstrings again. Nick Lozito of The Oaklandside reported this week that ex-All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross is training to make a potential return to Major League Baseball. Lozito notes that Ross and his agent plan to hold workouts for scouts during the coming weeks in the Bay Area.
The Red Sox still haven't won a series against an AL East team this season. The roller coaster that was the Red Sox’ first half of the season came to an end on Sunday. Boston struggled out of the gate, going 10-19 through its first 29 games. But the team found its stride from the middle of May into June, as Boston went 20-6 to not only get above .500 but solidify itself as a playoff contender.
The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
It’s Juan Soto’s world, and right now, the Washington Nationals are living in it. The MLB has a notoriously team-friendly contract negotiation process. However, in the age of a culture shift in baseball focused on player empowerment, Soto is taking advantage of his newfound leverage. The 23-year-old phenom...
In only his second start of the 2022 season, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale suffered a broken pinky on a comebacker. Here are some trade targets that could replace him. In only his 11th start in the last three seasons, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale suffered...
The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
The New York Mets initially didn’t seem like a destination for a Juan Soto trade. The Washington Nationals didn’t seem likely to trade their superstar to a division rival, yet New York has a chance to pull it off. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets being...
If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
The New York Yankees had a decisive 14-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but the game was overshadowed for some by a distasteful graphic to lead into a commercial break during the FOX broadcast. During the “Baseball Night in America” broadcast, FOX superimposed the two teams’ logos...
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
Atlanta Braves All-Star third Austin Riley took a celebration lesson from one Guillermo Heredia. Austin Riley might be the latest All-Star on the Atlanta Braves‘ roster, but even he can step up his game a bit, as he was forced to take a lesson on celebrating from the one and only, Guillermo Heredia.
Since Juan Soto rejected a 14 year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals yesterday morning, there has been plenty of buzz about what exactly he wants and how much teams would have to give up for a potential trade. A few sports insiders have given their opinion on the...
July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
Houston Astros prospects Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown were booed by Los Angeles Dodgers fans at the MLB All-Star Futures Game. It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase has a profound hatred for the Houston Astros. MLB investigated and declared that the Astros illegally stole signs through electronic means during the 2017 season, the very year where they won the World Series by defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Of course, there would be some bad blood carrying over for years to come.
The Washington Nationals may be open to trading outfielder Juan Soto, but any interested team is clearly going to have to put together a monster offer if they are seriously interested. ESPN’s Jeff Passan spoke with one MLB general manager about the kind of package that might be required to...
