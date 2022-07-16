Bobby Dalbec sitting Saturday for Red Sox

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña has not been hitting as well as he did earlier in the season, and the team knows it. With the All-Star break just days away, the Atlanta Braves have been one of the league’s hottest teams. They have narrowed the gap with the New York Mets to pull themselves within a handful of games for first place in the NL East. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that they managed to do so with star outfielder Ronald Acuña in a slump.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO