Woman who collapsed after picking up dollar bill says she was never tested for Fentanyl

By Maria Leaf
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

A Kentucky woman who says she had to be hospitalized after picking up a dollar bill laced with fentanyl at a Mcdonald's in Tennessee says the hospital never tested her for an overdose.

Renee Parsons and her husband, Justin, stopped at a McDonald’s near Nashville, Tennessee, when she picked up the dollar bill and put it in her pocket.

Moments later, Renee Parsons said she had a hard time breathing. Justin Parsons said his wife then began to have slurred speech on the way to the hospital.


SHERIFFS ISSUE WARNING NOT TO ‘PICK UP ANY FOLDED MONEY’

Renee Parsons was asked on Fox & Friends about her response after Nashville police said they didn't find fentanyl in her system and that they tested the dollar bill and didn't find anything.

"The last we heard was that one, the dollar bill was never tested, and that came straight from the police officer himself. But also, my hospital records show I was not tested for fentanyl. They did a six- or 10-panel drug screen, which came back negative. As the doctor came back into the hospital room, he said, 'I'm sorry, we can't test for synthetic opioids, which is what fentanyl and carfentanyl are.'"

One drug safety expert is also questioning Parsons's account of what happened.

"A person overdosing on fentanyl by simply coming into casual contact with the drug would be "an incredibly rare event," said Dr. Caleb Alexander, epidemiologist and drug safety expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Comments / 33

John Boy
2d ago

there are other chemicals that can cause this to happen to her what if a young kid had picked it up people are doing evil and have no regard for life

Reply
12
Maude
2d ago

Is it just me or did her story seem extremely strange maybe partly made up for attention?

Reply(1)
26
crazy mate
1d ago

Looking for attention, playing the cop fake pass-out, caught for it, got the wrong attention, now cries victim.

Reply
8
 

