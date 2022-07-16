ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT called out, K-9 injured in search for suspect in Westminster gas station stabbing

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, July 15, 2022, Westminster Police Department detectives received information a wanted homicide suspect was in an apartment located in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in the City of Anaheim. The West County SWAT Team responded to serve a search/arrest warrant for the suspect. During the service...

