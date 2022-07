LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police announced the arrested of a man suspected of shooting two people outside a recording studio on July 7. 26-year-old Isaiha Dukket was identified as a suspect in the shooting that killed a man and left another in critical condition, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said in a press release on Monday. He was arrested on Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO