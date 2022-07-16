ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Local church hosting community walk for compassion

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In order to raise awareness about youth in the area losing their lives to gun violence, and promote peace in the community, a local church is hosting an “Operation Compassion” community walk.

The walk is hosted by Divine World Changers International Ministries, located at 12199 Gayton Road in western Henrico County.

The walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. It will begin at the YMCA in Northside, located at 4207 Old Brook Road.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

