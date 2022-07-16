ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

One Dead In North Tryon Shooting

By Deeandra Michel
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. –A man was found fatally shot in North Charlotte early Saturday, July, 16. Officers responded to...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Charlotte. One person was killed on Reid Avenue near West Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Victim Stabbed In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A person was stabbed in west Charlotte on Sunday, July 17th. Officers responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a stabbing near Beatties Ford Road. and Catherine Simmons Avenue. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. No other details...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Tryon, NC
WBTV

CMPD: 11-year-old girl found after going missing in east Charlotte

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 11-year-old Katoria Terry walked away from her home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Search underway for missing child in east Charlotte. Police and fire crews are on Bradstreet Commons Way, which is off of Interstate 485 and Harrisburg Road. Family releases photo of 11-year-old girl missing out...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. The shot was fired at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man, later identified by police as Omar McCombs, waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside. “The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. “There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Man wanted in deadly Asheville shooting arrested in Charlotte

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with an Asheville shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested. 20-year-old Menelik Tefari Nesanet was arrested around noon Monday in Charlotte. Nesanet was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is facing charges of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
wccbcharlotte.com

Deadly Shooting In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man was found fatally shot in the early hours of the morning on July 17th. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call on East Independence Boulevard near the East Independence Expressway. Officers arrived to find the victim, identified as 29-year-old Montereo Adams suffering from multiple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man dead after Sunday morning shooting in southeast Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man after a Sunday morning shooting in southeast Charlotte. Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Montereo Lamar Adams. According to a statement by CMPD, just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

CPD: One Charged With Murder, Searching Second Suspect

CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department has charged a suspect with murder and is searching for an accomplice. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the Southern Chase Subdivision near Zion Church Road. During the investigation, the officers made contact with a vehicle on Old...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Police Searching For Missing Person

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – A Gaston County man was reported missing by his family on Saturday, July 16th. Family members of Darby McDowell, 50, state they have not been able to get in contact with him since Thursday, July 7th. McDowell works at the Keeter plant on Charles Raper...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: University Shooting Kills 22-Year-Old, Injures Another Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the University area on Saturday, July 16th. Officers responded to a service call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon on University City Boulevard near John Kirk Drive. Upon arrival officers located two victims...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C – A man driving a motorcycle was killed when he collided with a car on the Brayden Parkway on Monday, July 18th. Officers responded to a call at the intersection of Brayden Parkway and SC 160 around 7:30 p.m. Upon arriving, police witnessed a 2005 Honda...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman climbs out of police car on I-485 while being taken to jail, Pineville police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was seriously hurt while being transported by officers to the Mecklenburg County jail after her arrest early Sunday morning, Pineville police say. Police said they responded to Willow Ridge Apartments around 12:25 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call where they found Morgan Elizabeth Lucil Johnson, 27, who they say appeared to be intoxicated.
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

15-year-old girl from south Charlotte reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old in south Charlotte. Aliyah Laney was last seen in the 7000 block of Providence Square Drive, which is located just north of McAlpine Creek, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, CMPD announced the following day.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy