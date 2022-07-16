One Dead In North Tryon Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. The shot was fired at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man, later identified by police as Omar McCombs, waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside. “The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. “There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO