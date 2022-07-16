Knox News' Angela Dennis on CNN program

Welcome to "Your Week in Knoxville," a weekly note only for subscribers from Knox News editor Joel Christopher. Five of our top stories from the week are always highlighted at the bottom of this newsletter.

We've known since the moment we hired her that reporter Angela Dennis has a special talent for storytelling, so it's really cool to see others recognize her gift, as well.

Tonight, at 10 p.m., Angela will appear on CNN's "United Shades of America" because of her work on the East Tennessee PBS-produced "Black in Appalachia" podcast.

Angela and her podcast partners – co-host Enkeshi El-Amin and director William Isom – talked with "United Shades of America" host W. Kamau Bell, about the Black Appalachian experience that is often overshadowed by the public perception of Appalachia as being "rural, rugged and white," as El-Amin puts it.

Bell and his CNN crew filed the segment with the "Black in Appalachia" team in October at the Highlander Research and Education Center in New Market, Tennessee.

If you're interested in hearing from Angela more frequently, sign up for her "Knoxville Soul with Angela Dennis" weekly email newsletter, which is intended to highlight stories and conversations of deep interest to Knoxville's black communities.

As always, I welcome your comments and questions on any topic. Please feel free to reach me directly by email at joel.christopher@knoxnews.com or by phone at 865-342-6300.

All my best,