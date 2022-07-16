ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

City of Portland sees dramatic increase of homicides according to new report

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — It comes as no surprise that violence is up in the City of Portland, now a new report says homicides are way up. The "Portland Homicide Problem Analysis 2019-2021" report by California...

katu.com

The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWL-AMFM

Police are finding guns stashed behind candy bars at convenience stores

In an effort to recover guns and reduce crime in Atlanta, Ga., law enforcement has been tracking down firearms and finding them in unlikely places. “We remove guns from behind candy bars,” and in coolers, said Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum Monday during a second quarter report to City Council members. He said that gun recovery is up 11% over last year and more than 1,200 guns have been recovered so far in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Federal Judge Considers Lowering Black Family’s $67M Settlement in Wrongful Death Suit

A federal judge is reviewing the $67 million payout the family of a Black man shot and killed by Austin Police Department officers was set to receive. Landon Nobles, 24 was fatally shot in the back by APD’s Richard Egal and Maxwell Johnson in 2017. In December, a jury found Egal and Johnson guilty of using excessive force against Nobles and awarded his mother and the mothers of his two children $67 in damages, KXAN reported.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Minnesota

Investigators say drone that dropped candy near kids was an "ill-conceived effort" at social media content

FOLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a drone that dropped a bag of candy near a group of children Monday was an "ill-conceived effort" to get footage for a social media post.  The Benton County Sheriff's Office said that investigators spoke with the drone pilot following a suspicious activity complaint, finding that the candy-dropping episode was part of a content creation scheme rather than criminal activity. The incident happened Monday evening near the former King's Inn property in Watab Township, which is roughly 14 miles north of St. Cloud. The children were fishing when the drone flew out of a wooded area and dropped a bag of candy nearby. Witnesses spotted a black SUV parked near the area and gave authorities a description of the driver, citing what they believed was suspicious activity. 
FOLEY, MN
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Activists Demand Hate Crime Charges Against White Man Seen Pushing Biracial Child Off Bike

A group of community activists has taken to Deep River, Connecticut, to demand a white man seen pushing an 11-year-old biracial child off his bike face hate crime charges. On Wednesday, the activists held a press conference to bring awareness to a disturbing video that shows Jameson Chapman, 48, pushing 11-year-old Daniel Duncan off his bike last Monday and telling the child to “get the f–k out of my town.”
DEEP RIVER, CT
Ted Wheeler
Fox News

Legally armed Iowa woman shoots violent unprovoked attacker in grocery store: Police

A legally armed woman in a Des Moine, Iowa, grocery store shot another woman who violently attacked her Sunday morning, police say. "This was something spontaneous that unfortunately happened in that grocery store where a lot of people were grocery shopping this morning," said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said of the Sunday incident, according to KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Why did Ohio officers handcuff Jayland Walker after shooting him dozens of times?

(CNN) — The decision by Ohio police officers to handcuff Jayland Walker after they fired dozens of shots, killing the unarmed 25-year-old at the end of a high-speed chase, has come under intense scrutiny by Walker's family and the public, as they continue to demand answers and accountability from city officials.
The Independent

Investigation launched after woman shows ‘white privilege card’ to Alaska police officer during traffic stop

An investigation has been launched after a woman flashed her “white privilege card” and took a selfie with a police officer during a traffic stop in Alaska.Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was heading to former president Donald Trump’s rally in Anchorage last Saturday when she was pulled over.She wrote that she had just flown in from California and was “starving and sleepy” at the wheel, admitting that her vehicle was “waving on the road”.When she pulled over, she wrote that “Officer Bo” asked to see her driver’s licence but that she couldn’t find it. Instead,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Public Safety
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.  Many […]
POLITICS

