This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,677 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeremy Kamm. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The spa-like primary bathroom is a serene retreat, accented with statuary Calacatta Prima marble slab walls and countertops, custom European white oak vanities, and custom Palladium-finish fixtures by Morris Adjmi. 30 East 31st offers its residents a full suite of building amenities: Elegantly furnished, 24-hour attended lobby Resident storage and bicycle storage Private dining room with catering kitchen Fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and weight-training equipment, and stretching area Terrace Tranquil viewing garden The complete terms of the offering are available with the New York State Department of Law under file NO. 30 East 31 stands out with its distinctive facade that culminates in an intricate lattice crown of the building, a perfect blend of history, beauty, and modern architectural thought - Morris Adjmis singular hallmark of contextual and historic integrity. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. nan.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO