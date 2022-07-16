Ann Arbor police looking for suspect of Chase Bank robbery

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO