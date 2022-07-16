ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor police looking for suspect of Chase Bank robbery

By FOX 2 News Staff, Connie Rahbany
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is looking for the suspect of a bank robbery in Ann Arbor. Police...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

5 Arrested After Entering Store In Flint With Rifles

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13abc.com

TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were arrested after police broke up a huge party for reports of disorderly conduct over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to reports of people fighting at a loud party near Shadowlawn Dr. and Foraker Ave. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 14 officials at two Ingham County private schools found their grounds vandalized. Monday, police say they’ve found the suspect in one of those cases. Both targets were Catholic schools. Staff at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School found a cement statue of the Virgin...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Bank#Bank Robbery#Fbi#Fox
abc12.com

Police & troopers investigate deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT (WJRT) - Police and troopers are investigating a deadly shooting on Flint's north side. They said a 20-year-old man died after being shot in a home on Milliken Court off East Carpenter Road at around 6:30 am Sunday. Investigators said they did not have a suspect in custody. Anyone...
FLINT, MI
13abc.com

Part of Detroit Avenue closed after reports of fatal crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Detroit Avenue is closed after reports of a fatal crash Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. and is believed to have involved two vehicles, one being a motorcycle. It is unclear how many individuals were involved or what caused the crash.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEL 1150AM

Michigan man jailed for interstate shooting

Delaware State Police said a 25-year old man from Flint, Michigan, is in jail in connection with a shots fired incident that stopped traffic on I-295 on Sunday evening, July 17, 2022. Troopers said the incident unfolded just before 7 p.m. on southbound I-295 in the area of Route 13...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Funeral for slain Detroit Police officer Monday at Greater Grace Temple

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fallen Detroit Police officer Loren Courts has been laid to rest Monday following a funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple. The reception was attended by thousands as both members from the city and police departments around the country paid their respects for the killed police officer. He died from gunshot wounds he sustained responding to reports of shots being fired.
DETROIT, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Bomb threat evacuates Jackson Walmart and Westwood Mall

JACKSON, Mich. — A reported bomb threat at a Walmart in Jackson prompted it to be evacuated as well as the Westwood Mall next to it. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township director of Public Safety, Michael Jester, they responded to Walmart for a bomb threat at 9:20 a.m. Monday morning.
JACKSON, MI
WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

South Toledo home showered with bullets Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman's home was showered with bullets Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pinelawn Drive in south Toledo just before 7:30 a.m. According to a police report, officers determined 14 rounds struck the house. Numerous shell casings were...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy