The Wheel at ICON Park pauses laser blaster game to shoot targets on rooftops

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Wheel at ICON Park has decided to pause a new interactive game that had riders shooting laser blasters at targets.

Bullseye Blast allowed riders aboard The Wheel capsules to shoot targets on nearby rooftops around the attraction.

The attraction had set up 50 targets with varying degrees of difficulty.

ICON Park officials released a statement saying in part, “Some non-guests and community members expressed that they considered the toy shooting device used to be insensitive.”

Officials said the Bullseye Blast game was “thoroughly tested and well received by guests during a process spanning many months.”

ICON Park said it is working to redesign the current version of the game into something that the entire community can embrace.

