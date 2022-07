The Big Ten will get even more competitive with the additions of USC and UCLA in 2024, but one concern will be geography — the Trojans and Bruins at some point will have to travel all the way to the East Coast for conference games at Maryland and Rutgers. Likewise, the Terrapins, Scarlet Knights and other Big Ten East Division teams like Penn State might not love that length of travel. But Maryland coach Mike Locksley said recently on the "Always College Football" podcast with Greg McElroy that he and the players within the Terrapins program are excited about the additions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO