Ithaca Traffic Alert: S Cayuga & E Spencer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork on the S Cayuga Street bridge will resume at 7 a.m on Monday, July 18. Daily...

Seacoast Current

Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 101 in Exeter, NH

A Massachusetts man survived a motorcycle crash that closed a section of Route 101 in Exeter late Friday night. New Hampshire State Police said the driver, Shawn Fleming, 24, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was riding eastbound just before Exit 9 (Route 27) around 11:15 p.m. and went into the center median, hitting a guard rail. The impact threw Fleming, while his 2013 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle came to rest on the highway.
Q 105.7

NYS to Auction off a TON of Cars, Vans, Motorcycles Next Week

Let's face it, it's a tough market out there. Inflation is high and supplies are low, but there are some places to find some relief. For example, if you don't mind driving a hot car that may or may not have been seized in a drug ring takedown, you conceivably have that chance on Tuesday July 19th. The New York State Office of General Services is holding a surplus auction, where a large number of cars, vans, trucks, SUV's and other equipment will be sold.
