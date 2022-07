ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is looking for two suspects after an assault took place on the Ithaca Commons on Saturday night. On July 17, at about 1:11AM, IPD stated that officers working an overnight shift arrived at the West End of the Commons, responding to an assault. A victim was found laying on the ground “bleeding heavily” from a head wound. They were transported to a local hospital, but IPD added that the injuries are not “life threatening.”

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO