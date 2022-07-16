ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor police seeking man who robbed a Chase bank

By Alisha Dixon
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police seek the public’s help with identifying a man accused of robbing a bank. Police say, the man went into the Chase Bank located at...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Autoblog

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
GREENVILLE, MI
CBS LA

"Law & Order" crew member fatally shot on set in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.A 31-year-old Queens man was shot and killed while sitting inside his car around 5 a.m. on North Henry Street.Police sources told CBS2 the victim was in charge of putting up "No Parking" signs for the shoot. He was in his car when the gunman walked up, opened the door and shot him in the face and neck. The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with neighbors on the quiet block,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Deadly police shooting of 23-year-old Black man Robert Adams now under investigation

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that fatally wounded a Black man on Saturday in San Bernardino, California. They say the man was armed at the time. The incident occurred in a parking lot around 8 p.m., and was recorded by nearby surveillance cameras. Disturbing silent footage, which shows uniformed authorities emerge from an unmarked vehicle and shoot 23-year-old Robert Adams in the back, was shared to social media and has since sparked outrage online.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chase, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Conviction overturned for Annmarie Drago

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- A state appeals court has overturned the conviction of Annmarie Drago, the driver who struck and killed anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez in 2018.Drago was convicted in 2020.Wednesday, the court ruled the prosecutor made improper comments during jury summation.The decision cited confusing language to suggest that Drago intentionally struck Rodriguez and that continually calling Rodriguez "the grieving mother" evoked sympathy.Rodriguez was killed while confronting Drago about her having dismantled a memorial for Rodriguez's murdered daughter.The Suffolk District Attorney's office says it will determine if a new trial will be held.Drago was free pending the appeal.
Nationwide Report

71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)

71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr., from Walbridge, Ohio, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured a 35-year-old man, from Taylor, on early Thursday in Monroe County. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 75 at approximately 4:47 a.m. near the village of South Rockwood [...]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chase Bank#Fbi
WWJ News Radio

Mothers from different states arrested for decades-old cold cases

Two women have recently been arrested for two different decades-old cold cases, according to authorities. Both are suspected of contributing to their children’s deaths. One was apprehended in Arizona for a Georgia cold case murder of a 6-year-old boy found in 1999 and identified as William DaShawn Hamilton. The other was arrested in Wyoming in connection with the death of an infant known as “Baby Garnet” that was found in Michigan in 1997.
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Detroit to pay $7.5M to man who claims cops switched bullets

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday to commemorate the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. Walker was remembered by family and friends as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also calls from those who spoke at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police. “We thank you God that Jayland’s life has touched so many people around the world,” said Pastor Robert DeJournett of Akron’s St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ “I’m believing that this is gonna be the last time that we have to do this. But God, we’re going to continue to push and push and push until a change is gonna come.” Mourners, some wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “Zero Threat, Zero Violence, Justice for Jayland” T-shirts passed by Walker’s casket before the funeral.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy