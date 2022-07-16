ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Love Island's Amber Beckford: Liam & Millie's split "staged"?

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer's Love Island contestant Amber Beckford isn't convinced by Liam Reardon and Millie Court's separation. 2021's winning couple, they announced that their relationship had run its course via Instagram this week, much to everyone's shock. Appearing on an episode of Reality with Will Njobvu, alongside vlogger Lewys Ball,...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Love Island's misogyny this year is worse than before

Whether you choose to see it or not, we live in a society where the double standards for men and women are still very much prevalent, and Sunday night's (July 18) episode of Love Island was a scary, eye-opening reflection of that. These double standards are something we see time...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Misogynistic Pig Island

The boys this year are an immature bunch of toxic misogynists, despite being far worse behaved than any of the girls. Except Billy. Billy is cheeky and endearing. He’s a good’un. Shame he wasn’t an OG. It’s so infuriating to see the boys act like disrespectful arseholes...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Owen
digitalspy.com

EastEnders to reveal shock Ash Kaur secret in new scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Ash Kaur gets more than she bargained for next week on a big day for her family. Next week's episodes see the Panesar family temporarily try to put recent problems behind them, as they prepare for the opening of their new GP surgery. Ash, Kheerat and...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Davide, Luca, Dami and Andrew truly awful

Well for anyone that has been bored of this series I am sure tonights episode woke you out of your boredom. I am DELIGHTED they chucked in an 'at the movies' as it opened or SHOULD have opened the girls eyes in particular. I was absolutely FURIOUS with these four geezers tonight. LUCA well the whole forum has exploded about his dreadful possesive childish behaviour. Gemma DID NOT do anything. She didnt kiss Billy, hold his hand, damn all and there is Luca gunning for her. HUGE red flag. I was also reminded at how NASTY he was in the clips about the other guys playing away etc. DAMI is an absolute toerag. No respect whatsoever for Indyah and if she forgives him I dont have much for her either. Nasty piece of work. Chauvinistic also egging on his 'boys club' DAVIDE Jesus man there might have been a bit of 'touching' going on in Ekins bed but that was all. Have you SEEN your own fecking behaviour kissing girls and sleeping with them????? So thats ok or you and Ekin is a LIAR. Lastly Andrew. I am so so glad Tasha saw him necking, kissing, making out with Coco. However I am disappointed she seems to be ok with it at the end of the show. Explosive episode. No winner emerging and God only knows what will happen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Liam Millie#Essex
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Daryl stars in first look at final episodes

The Walking Dead's Daryl stars in the first look at the final episodes of the zombie drama. As the franchise heads to San Diego Comic-Con for a celebration of the last eight episodes, we can now see Norman Reedus preparing for battle and what looks like the start of an integration in front of a mystery woman.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Agents of SHIELD star explains why he would never return to the role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently acknowledged some of the TV shows that were spun-off from the films across various networks and loosely connected to the main canon: Daredevil's Matt Murdock and Inhumans' Black Bolt popped up in the latest Spider-Man and Doctor Strange movies, respectfully. With that renewed focus on...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Everything I know About Love - Tuesday BBC One 10.40pm

Has anyone been watching this drama?? I'm surprised there isn't a thread on it (unless the searches I've done has missed an existing thread), it's not that bad!!. It's a 7 part series that's been running since around the start of June 2022 based on the successful book of memoirs of a 20-something woman from about 5-10 years who moved to London with her school best friend and two uni mates and the ups and downs of their life - especially love lives - of the four of them. What attracted me to watch it is that it was touted as a UK and somewhat younger version of Sex and The City, and the little preview I saw of it when the actress who played the main character Maggie appeared on the One Show.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Who would you like to see returning to EE?

We already know big Mo and Alfie returning at some point. We'll we see more characters returning?. Tanya Cross would be my ideal returnee but Jo Joyner is busy. Sharon, Linda & Tanya would make an elite friendship group. Posts: 1,373. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/07/22 - 11:27 #3. Ian...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Today's Space 1999 on Legend

Is it a coincidence that today's episode of Space: 1999 on Legend (formerly The Horror Channel), the Alphans are experiencing a heatwave?. When today's temperature in London has reached 40 C?. I'd put on my tinfoil hat, but I'm worried my head might bake.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Peter Beale delivers a nasty shock after exit from soap

EastEnders spoilers follow from Monday and Tuesday's episodes (July 18 and 19), which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders' Peter Beale is taking revenge against his grandmother Kathy after their big dispute. Peter left the BBC soap last week after falling...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EE Ash, Kheerat and Ben 😵😵

Ash shouldn't be a doctor. She can't pick and choose who lives. I was pretty surprised and happy that Stacey was concerned about Ben. Ash shouldn't be a doctor. She can't pick and choose who lives. I was pretty surprised and happy that Stacey was concerned about Ben. Agree about...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Ted Lasso star breaks silence about Thor: Love and Thunder cameo

Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers follow. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has spoken for the first time on his surprise appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Roy Kent actor popped up in a post-credits scene at the end of the new Marvel movie as Hercules, with his father Zeus (Russell Crowe) sending him on a mission of revenge against Thor.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily 19/07/22: You're Fired! 👉

The wheels are about to come off for Leyla Cavanagh. Her occasional drug use has become a full-blown, full-time problem and is causing damage in every aspect of her life. Jacob's dead chuffed as Leyla has offered to cover the cost of his uni accommodation - but the mum was high as a kite when she flashed the cash and is now regretting her showy offer.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks hints at Lexi being caught out over vendetta

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has hinted that scheming Lexi Calder could be caught out by John Paul McQueen next week. The Channel 4 soap recently revealed that Lexi was responsible for secretly tormenting John Paul and his family, wanting revenge over the mini-bus crash earlier in the year. Lexi was...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy