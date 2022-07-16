Love Island's Amber Beckford: Liam & Millie's split "staged"?

Well for anyone that has been bored of this series I am sure tonights episode woke you out of your boredom. I am DELIGHTED they chucked in an 'at the movies' as it opened or SHOULD have opened the girls eyes in particular. I was absolutely FURIOUS with these four geezers tonight. LUCA well the whole forum has exploded about his dreadful possesive childish behaviour. Gemma DID NOT do anything. She didnt kiss Billy, hold his hand, damn all and there is Luca gunning for her. HUGE red flag. I was also reminded at how NASTY he was in the clips about the other guys playing away etc. DAMI is an absolute toerag. No respect whatsoever for Indyah and if she forgives him I dont have much for her either. Nasty piece of work. Chauvinistic also egging on his 'boys club' DAVIDE Jesus man there might have been a bit of 'touching' going on in Ekins bed but that was all. Have you SEEN your own fecking behaviour kissing girls and sleeping with them????? So thats ok or you and Ekin is a LIAR. Lastly Andrew. I am so so glad Tasha saw him necking, kissing, making out with Coco. However I am disappointed she seems to be ok with it at the end of the show. Explosive episode. No winner emerging and God only knows what will happen.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO