Nesconset, NY

3 New Restaurants to Try on Long Island

By Julia Virnelli
 3 days ago
Opened in June, Nappi’s Nook is the newest breakfast and lunch location in Nesconset. The breakfast and brunch menu features various types of omelets, along with an array of waffles and pancakes. For lunch, look out for the flatbreads and sandwiches. Staff favorites include the short rib bene ($18) and the...

With Vico, Farmingdale Restaurateur Brings Authentic Italian to the Village

Named for a small Italian town on the Amalfi Coast, Vico, an Italian restaurant, opened in Farmingdale recently and is getting rave reviews on social media. Owner Joe Fortuna already has 317 Main Street and The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale and is bringing an original concept to the place with Chef Eric LeVine, chef at 317 Main Street.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Shark Sightings at Robert Moses Beach

On Saturday, June 16th, at around 2 P.M., Long Islanders spotted two different sharks on the beach of Robert Moses Field 5. Two men were fishing and caught the sharks on their lines. This event occured outside of the lifegaurded area. The second shark has been reported as significantly bigger...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Joe's Ginger in Chinatown, NYC

We were craving Chinese food and decided to stop by Chinatown for lunch on a Saturday. Our original target was full with a long wait, so we finally ended up at Joe’s Ginger on Pell Street. The restaurant was a bit busy so I thought that, probably, that little known secret about this place was out: this is the sister restaurant of Joe’s Shanghai, a popular place in tourist guides, made famous by its "Xiao Long Bao", these soup dumplings served either with pork, or with pork and crab meat. So, while people line up at Joe’s Shanghai, you have a better chance to find a spot at Joe’s Ginger. I admit that I hesitated a bit about ordering these soup dumplings, but, Jodi being vegetarian, it would have been all for myself and, although I do not mind that, I wanted to try other things. So we started with classic dumplings like the steamed shrimp Har Gow or crystal shrimp dumplings that I always get when ordering dim sum, the mix mushroom dumplings, and the vegetable dumplings. Perfectly made, these dumplings were quite good, except the mix mushroom one that had a weird taste.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
Plans in the Works to Bring Smithtown Theater Back to Its Former Glory

After renting the building at 2 East Main Street for years, the Smithtown Performing Arts Council (PAC) was able to purchase the Smithtown theater this May and now the nonprofit is looking to raise the money for an interior and exterior renovation. A GoFundMe page for the effort was set...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Shop Local: A new location for familiar favorite, In the Attic Too

In The Attic Too is located at 10200 Main Road in Mattituck (Courtesy photo) Now located in the NOFO Center on Main Road in Mattituck, In the Attic Too was founded in East Quogue by Dan McAllister. Dan now operates the business with his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Pete...
Seven Castles on Long Island

Forget traveling all the way to Britain or Scotland, we have castles right here on Long Island. Okay, they’re not all real medieval castles but they are close enough. Want to explore a big house and feel like you’re in an episode of Game of Thrones or Downton Abbey? Explore one of these great big castles on Long Island.
LIFESTYLE
This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.18.22

• We’re expecting a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly before 2 p.m., with patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy skies and a high near 83. The wind will be out of the south at 6 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 71. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88, and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 93.
SAG HARBOR, NY
2 sharks caught by fishermen at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- More shark sightings were reported in Nassau County on Saturday.The New York state parks department says at 8 a.m., a fisherman at Jones Beach pulled in a 4- to 5-foot long shark, prompting lifeguards to delay swimming for an hour.Swimming was then delayed again until 10:45 a.m. after another fisherman caught a shark in the area.RELATED STORY: Long Island lifeguard returns to work 11 days after shark attackAnother shark was spotted in the water at West End 2, causing swimming to be delayed a third time, until noon.After monitoring the water, swimming was eventually allowed again.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
What’s for sale on the North Fork in a gated community in Riverhead

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. Gated communities offer lovely amenities for families, as well...
RIVERHEAD, NY
See the Stunning $175 Million Beachfront Mansion That Is NY’s Priciest Home

This stunner may be the true definition of the title "dream home." I know. For most of us mere mortals, a $175 million dollar dream home is just that - a dream. But when it comes down to it, aren't dreams about imagining the impossible is possible? Dream homes are all about imagining yourself living in that ultimate destination, and the most expensive home for sale in the Empire State is the true definition of the saying.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
