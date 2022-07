We are a Larimer United. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to thrive in Larimer County. We believe that equity is achieved when systemic, institutional, and historical barriers based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and other identities no longer predict socioeconomic, educational, and health outcomes. At United Way of Larimer County, we actively seek opportunities to learn with and from our partners and supporters to understand the needs of all of our community members. We are committed to advancing equity and justice through practice and policy changes, and catalyzing a shift from charity to change-making within our focus areas of Youth & Education, Financial Stability, Nonprofit Excellence, and Community Engagement.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO