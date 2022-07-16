Severe Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Giles County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Western Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 143 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mc Coy to near Fairlawn to near Pulaski, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Newport and Eggleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

