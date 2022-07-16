PPT: How High Can Cameron Dantzler Ascend?

Wiry, flexible, instinctual outside corner with below-average tackling and limited press coverage skills. Patient in press coverage, using his length to his advantage in his backpedal. Played both left and right corner and was asked to play in multiple coverage schemes. Covers a lot of ground in zone coverage by pressing and sinking with boundary wide receivers to force throws into the flats. Hip flexibility in man coverage is very fluid and positively affects change of direction speed. Identifying and breaking on the ball on underneath routes seemed to be very easy for him, causing a few turnovers by getting in the throwing lanes early. Is competitive and brings the punch when engaging blockers. Isn’t often asked to blitz but does time it well off the edge when he is. Can play more than what his position calls for which can lead to instinctive pass breakups over the middle of the field. Skinny frame can cause him to be knocked off balance by agile and strong receivers. Likes to peek in the backfield a little too long, letting receivers undercut his eyes and causing him to lose track of them in coverage. Doesn’t seem to feel comfortable jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage, limiting him to being more of an outside corner for now. Inconsistent tackling in the open field, even in condensed spaces. Becomes too grabby down the field and at the catch point. Wiry, flexible, instinctual outside corner with below-average tackling and limited press coverage skills. After missing the entire 2019 season with a knee injury, Miller played a great season for the Mountaineers in 2020. At 6’2, he is a tall corner and could probably afford some more weight on him. For his skill set right now, however, frame isn’t an issue. Miller relies on his hips and mirroring ability down the field when he is on his own to cover receivers, rather than overpower them with his physical abilities at the line of scrimmage. This works well for him, as he is mostly an off-man and zone cover corner. He looks comfortable in both situations where he is asked to play both deep and underneath zones as well. His best fit right now is going to be an off-man outside corner or a quarters cover corner, where he won’t be asked to use his hands too much and will be able to mirror and view the quarterback more often. Transferring to an already stacked Auburn defensive backfield, it will be interesting to see how the Tigers use him in accordance with the talent they already have around them.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO