The Absolute Warmest Place in New York State

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Fast-moving storms slammed Long Island with power winds, heavy rain and hail Thursday evening, and now some communities are dealing with a big mess.The storm that blew through Suffolk County took down trees and power lines, and debris blocked roads in some neighborhoods.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, the storm was short, but it unleashed whipping winds that did a lot of damage quickly.In Ronkonkoma, there were trees down on multiple cars and power lines.Fred Foster, who works at a Ronkonkoma 7-Eleven, says the wind was so violent, it sent everyone in the store running for cover."The hail was coming...
Comments / 3