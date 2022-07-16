ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug charges in Fort Lauderdale

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida native and famous rapper Kodak Black was arrested again on Friday, this time in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bill K. Kapri, also known as Kodak Black, was traveling south on Northwest 31st Ave, in the area of West Cypress Creek Road, in a purple Dodge Durango with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit, according to FHP troopers.

A record check of Black’s vehicle tag also revealed that the registration was expired.

The troopers pulled the vehicle over at around 4:30 p.m. and identified the driver as 25-year-old Kodak Black.

While explaining the reason for the traffic stop, FHP troopers say they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the car.

Troopers searched the vehicle and located a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets, later identified as Oxycodone, as well as a total of $74,960 in cash.

Additionally, a record check of Black’s driver’s license revealed that it was expired for over 30 days.

Black faces charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone.

Black was taken to the Broward County Jail.

Black has been arrested in South Florida multiple times, most recently on New Year’s Day for trespassing in his hometown of Pompano Beach.

Friday’s arrest comes just one week before Black’s scheduled performance at Rolling Loud, a highly-anticipated music festival returning to Miami on July 22.

Count on ABC 7 to provide updates as this story develops.

