Tomorrow, BYU will officially start selling their allotment of tickets for this year's game against Notre Dame. This has been the subject of many conversations throughout Cougar Nation over the last couple of weeks - and most BYU fans haven't been happy. BYU and Notre Dame initially signed a pair of two-for-one contracts with the Irish. BYU played twice in South Bend, and the Irish never returned to Provo for the 'for-one' aspect of the game contracts.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO