Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg Dessert Festival debuts at Farm Show Complex

By Sean Simmers
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrisburg Dessert Festival was held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. “It’s really just anyone who enjoys desserts and that’s super broad,” said Cecilia Davis,...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

 

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

