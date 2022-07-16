ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Flash Flood Warning in Guilford County

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —A flash flood warning is in effect in Guilford County until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rains have been reported in the county with more to come in the following hours.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly if it is not already ongoing.

Affected areas include:

  • Greensboro
  • High Point
  • McLeansville
  • Jamestown
  • Lake Jeanette Marina
  • Lake Brandt
  • Lake Townsend
  • Lake Townsend Marina
  • Monticello
  • Oak Hollow Marina
  • Colfax

If you see floodwaters on the road, do not attempt to travel through them. Most flash flooding deaths occur in vehicles.

#Flash Flood Warning
FOX8 News

Family remembers former Greensboro Fire Department chief

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ray Flowers was Greensboro’s first Black fire chief and among the first group of Black firefighters the department hired. He passed away Saturday at 83 after battling a short illness. On Sunday, the flags flying outside Fire Station Seven on Gatewood Avenue in Greensboro were lowered to half-staff as a way […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro residents share Randleman Road crime concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There were three robberies in three days less than three miles apart on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Two banks and a convenience store were targeted in the middle of the day, according to the Greensboro Police Department.  The crimes have nearby business owners uneasy.  “It’s scary. I’m not going to lie,” said William […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Downed power line crash closes West Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Gate City Boulevard are closed following a crash that lead to downed power lines, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between the intersections of Farmington Drive and Oakwood Drive. The closure was first reported at 6:17 a.m....
GREENSBORO, NC
