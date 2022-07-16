Flash Flood Warning in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —A flash flood warning is in effect in Guilford County until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rains have been reported in the county with more to come in the following hours.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly if it is not already ongoing.

Affected areas include:

Greensboro

High Point

McLeansville

Jamestown

Lake Jeanette Marina

Lake Brandt

Lake Townsend

Lake Townsend Marina

Monticello

Oak Hollow Marina

Colfax

If you see floodwaters on the road, do not attempt to travel through them. Most flash flooding deaths occur in vehicles.