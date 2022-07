Cambridge police have arrested four people in connection with an early morning stabbing and late-evening double stabbing in Central Square on July 10, police said. Jahhiaha Carr, 23, no address listed, Talia Jackson, 23, of Chelsea, Dakari Henderson, 18, of Boston and Hulbert Desanges, 37, of Boston were all arrested in Central Square on July 19 with several charges some of which include assault with intent to murder, police said.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO