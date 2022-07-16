ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Slaps Erika Jayne With Bombshell $700K Lawsuit

By Alexandra Stone
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Source: mega

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was slapped with yet another lawsuit as her mounting legal troubles continue to haunt her.

Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton filed a lawsuit against Jayne and two other lawyers who previously worked for her estranged ex-husband Tom Girardi's law firm, claiming the named parties were guilty of fraud and theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coHvp_0gi8cIxy00
Source: mega

Fulton hired Girardi & Keese as her legal representation after suffering serious injuries in a horrific 2016 car accident. She was later awarded a settlement of $924,300. The attorneys named in the suit, Samantha Gold and John Kelley Courtney, worked as her primary legal counsel and senior attorney, respectively. Girardi owned and ran the law firm at the time of the suit.

Now, the Snake Eyes actress is accusing Jayne, Girardi, and the two attorneys of misappropriating her settlement funds and using them to pay for the perks of their lavish lifestyle.

Court documents obtained by Page Six alleged that following the settlement, Fulton discovered that her $900,000 check had been cashed into the law firm's bank account without her permission.

“This was a complete outright forgery as [Fulton] never endorsed this check and certainly never agreed to have it deposited," the bombshell court filing read. "This negotiated check was in fact a forgery and a lie."

"The check was never held in trust but spent," the lawsuit continued. "It is beyond shocking and the pale that the firm would conceal the arrival of the check and not obtain Ms. Fulton’s endorsement as required by law."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEcsy_0gi8cIxy00
Source: mega

Fulton claims she saw only a $5,000 advance and a meager $190,000 of the nearly million dollar settlement over 17 months between the months of April 2019 and September 2020, allegedly part of the 83-year-old former attorney's plan to "dupe his clients into waiting for money by dribbling small payments."

The court documents further allege that the actress and her legal team believe that the money was reportedly "diverted to Erika" through her company EJ Global.

Fulton is seeking the remaining amount of her 2016 settlement.

Comments / 14

Debbie Wallace
3d ago

And she deserves every bit of it with interest!

Reply
20
Veronica Riojas
10h ago

I remember in the beginning she came on the show. She said that most attorney's wives did not like her? Yes her husband was the lead attorney of the law firm. She was getting a lot of money because she was a trophy wife. From what it looks like this has been going on for years! She got on the show to advertise herself and her music career. as advertising herself. People got to know her and see her and see what she's been how she's profited from her marriage and from her career. Yes it is expensive to be her!!She did not make enough money on her singing career. She is banked by her husband! Now it's time to pay the bank back!

Reply
2
Windsong
2d ago

It's not like she's going from rich girl to poor girl because everything she has, has been stolen.

Reply(1)
5
