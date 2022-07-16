Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Slaps Erika Jayne With Bombshell $700K Lawsuit

Source: mega

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was slapped with yet another lawsuit as her mounting legal troubles continue to haunt her.

Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton filed a lawsuit against Jayne and two other lawyers who previously worked for her estranged ex-husband Tom Girardi's law firm, claiming the named parties were guilty of fraud and theft.

Fulton hired Girardi & Keese as her legal representation after suffering serious injuries in a horrific 2016 car accident. She was later awarded a settlement of $924,300. The attorneys named in the suit, Samantha Gold and John Kelley Courtney, worked as her primary legal counsel and senior attorney, respectively. Girardi owned and ran the law firm at the time of the suit.

Now, the Snake Eyes actress is accusing Jayne, Girardi, and the two attorneys of misappropriating her settlement funds and using them to pay for the perks of their lavish lifestyle.

Court documents obtained by Page Six alleged that following the settlement, Fulton discovered that her $900,000 check had been cashed into the law firm's bank account without her permission.

“This was a complete outright forgery as [Fulton] never endorsed this check and certainly never agreed to have it deposited," the bombshell court filing read. "This negotiated check was in fact a forgery and a lie."

"The check was never held in trust but spent," the lawsuit continued. "It is beyond shocking and the pale that the firm would conceal the arrival of the check and not obtain Ms. Fulton’s endorsement as required by law."

Fulton claims she saw only a $5,000 advance and a meager $190,000 of the nearly million dollar settlement over 17 months between the months of April 2019 and September 2020, allegedly part of the 83-year-old former attorney's plan to "dupe his clients into waiting for money by dribbling small payments."

The court documents further allege that the actress and her legal team believe that the money was reportedly "diverted to Erika" through her company EJ Global.

Fulton is seeking the remaining amount of her 2016 settlement.