There are plenty of reasons to enjoy the soaking pools of Wyoming. These naturally heated pools were used by American Indian tribes for healing purposes. Early settlers stopped at these natural pools while traveling west and enjoyed a dip. Today, visitors flock to soaking areas in the state for rejuvenating elixirs. Plus, they can experience the enchanting effect of swirling snowflakes. If you have never been to Wyoming, make it a point to visit at least one of these soaking pools.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO