Jason Scheer, the publisher of Wildcat Authority, the Arizona site on the 247Sports Network, made some interesting comments during his Monday appearance on SicEm365's 365 Sports Channel on YouTube with host David Smoak. Scheer has been one of the more active reporters in the Pac-12 region discussing the future of the Pac-12 and the possibility of some of the conference's schools joining the Big 12. Here is some of what he said during his segment.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO