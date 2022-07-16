ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AMBER Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORINTH, Texas (KWTX) -The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their searching for an abducted teen taken in...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 2

Related
KRLD News Radio

UPDATE: Amber Alert for 12-year-old girl discontinued

The Corinth Police Department in Texas were searching for a missing 12-year-old girl Saturday who was seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, black shorts, and black “Croc” shoes. An Amber Alert has that had been issued to find her was discontinued Saturday evening. According to police, Angie Carrasco...
CORINTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Amber Alert#Chevy Silverado#Hispanic
CBS DFW

Forest Hill police issue CLEAR Alert for missing 40-year-old woman

FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Forest Hill Police Department has issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Nashae Wright.Wright, 40, was last seen leaving her residence in the 7200 block of Colonial Drive wearing a yellow jersey shirt with the number 95 or 99 printed on the front in bold letters. She was also wearing a black or navy zip-up hoodie, black tights and black glasses.Wright is approximately 5'0 and had her hair in a ponytail. Police said she walks with a limp and possibly has her pink colored cane with her. She is believed to have several medical conditions that require medication.Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Forest Hill Police Department at (817) 531-5250.
FOREST HILL, TX
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
CBS DFW

Plano police searching for missing, endangered woman

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Lamia Palmer. Palmer, 21, is approximately 5'7, 200 lbs., has brown hair, gray eyes and wears round glasses. Palmer was last seen walking toward the DART rail line in Plano wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and light blue pants. Palmer is endangered, police said, due to medical reasons. She is not carrying a cell phone with her. Police ask if anyone has information regarding Palmer to call 911 and reference Plano incident 22-121733.
PLANO, TX
102.5 The Bone

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police detective arrested for burglary, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for burglary, the department announced Thursday.Officials said on July 8, police responded to a burglary call after citizens reported an individual had forced his way into a residence with a gun.During their investigation, officers learned that detective Bryan Lafaurie -- who was off-duty at that time -- had entered the residence to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property.Lafaurie was then placed on restricted duty and "stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations," the department stated in a press release."The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."On July 12, the Fort Worth Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Lafaurie and Lafaurie subsequently turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail.Lafaurie has been with the department for eight years and was most recently assigned to the digital forensics unit.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Driver dies after vehicle flips over in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Fort Worth Thursday night. At 11:08 p.m. July 14, police responded to a report of a "major accident" at 16200 Lone Star Cir. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had flipped over. The driver...
FORT WORTH, TX
Nationwide Report

58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt dead after a rear-end collision in Cherokee County (Jacksonville, TX)

58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt dead after a rear-end collision in Cherokee County (Jacksonville, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt, from Alto, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Tuesday morning near Jacksonville in Cherokee County. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place took place on U.S. Highway 69. The investigation reports showed that Derrell K Bobbitt was driving north on U.S. Highway 69 in the outside lane [...]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Police seek suspect after dog shot in parking lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after a dog was shot on May 19. The Husky-type dog was injured in the parking lot at 3131 Simpson Stuart Road.Animal Control was called, and the dog was transported to receive immediate medical attention. The dog is recovering.Anyone with information about this offense is urged to contact Detective H. Tamez of the Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671.0115 or Crime Stoppers (877) 373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Minnesota

Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.  The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.  Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS LA

Man wanted for murder of fiancé in Riverside County arrested in Texas

A fugitive wanted for the 2019 murder of a Riverside County woman he was engaged to marry has been arrested in Texas, authorities said. Eduardo Avalos Escoto, 38, was arrested Friday outside a gas station in Colorado City, Texas. He is being held at Mitchell County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Riverside County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy