'Fright Night' Gets 4K Ultra HD Release Just in Time For Halloween

By Aidan King
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention all horror fans! The classic 1985 horror film Fright Night is coming to 4K Ultra HD in a limited edition Steelbook. Fans of the cult vampire film will also get to watch “over fourteen hours of special features” when the Steelbook becomes available on October 4....

