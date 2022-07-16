'Fright Night' Gets 4K Ultra HD Release Just in Time For Halloween

If you would have told me a year ago that not only would HBO Max be watchable in the near future, but it would be one of the best overall streaming services out there, I would have called you crazy. And yet, it’s true. Despite starting at rock bottom relative to its competition, HBO Max has actually grown into one of the most reliable streamers out there, with one of the most expansive and varied libraries of content to choose from. It’s a complete 180 from where it was at launch and one of the unlikeliest media comeback stories that we’ve seen in a while. With the entire enterprise upended by Warner Bros’ handoff to Discovery of all things, we might as well enjoy it while we can, because things are doubtless going to change as we go forward.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO