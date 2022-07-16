ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WWII Marine corporal from TN remains now identified

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3d8R_0gi8ahuR00

World War II Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee was officially accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on April 15, 2022.

He had been a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division as part of the invasion force of the island of Saipan in an effort to capture the Mariana Islands from Japan.

Ragsdale was first reported as wounded in action and evacuated from Saipan on June 28, 1944. In the chaos surrounding the battle and its aftermath, his status was changed to missing in action and then deceased.

After the war ended, the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) was tasked with the investigation and recovery of missing American personnel in the Pacific Theater.

When AGRS was not able to identify any of the remains on Saipan as Ragdale, he was declared non-recoverable.

Remains designated as Unknown X-6 were collected from Saipan and interred in an American Battle Monuments Commission site in the Philippines. They were sent to the DPAA Laboratory in Hawaii for analysis when it was determined in January of 2020 that they could likely be identified.

Using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis in combination with circumstantial and material evidence, X-6 was successfully identified as Ragsdale.

Ragsdale's name is recorded in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific in Honolulu, alongside others who remain missing from World War II. A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

He will be buried in his hometown, Nashville, on August 6, 2022.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nationalinterest.org

Smooth Sailing: U.S. Navy's Constellation-Class Frigate Is Coming Soon

The Constellation class is based on the Franco-Italian FREMM frigate, a two-variant ship built for France and Italy. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan research and think tank that reports to Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class frigate program. The initiative will push a frigate into service following the retirement of the Navy's older frigates.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
960 The Ref

Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Navy leaders have disciplined more than 20 senior officers and sailors in connection with widespread leadership and other failures that contributed to the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard. The most significant actions were taken against members of the ship's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
State
Hawaii State
Motorious

1944 WW2 T-34-85 Tank Comes Back From The Grave

This old Russian tank finally starts back up after decades of sitting in a barn. World War II was an extremely innovative time for American artillery and military-grade weaponry production and distribution. This became especially prevalent within the automotive industry as the entire sector was fighting to end one of the worst wars that the Allied forces had ever been involved in. The constant battle of the mid to late 1930s and 1940s to be the most significant technological innovator of the era birthed vehicles such as this tank. Tales of a storied war-riddled past are written all over this tank in the form of aged body marks and dents all over. Let's take a look at this incredible tank from the early 1930s.
MILITARY
Salon

New Orleans struggles to secure an abandoned Navy base that's become a source of community danger

On Monday, New Orleans began its latest attempt to clear and secure the massive blighted Navy base that's stood vacant in the Bywater area of the city for over a decade. The base dates back to 1919 and was, at one time, used as a supply depot for the U.S. Army, according to Nola.com. In 1966 it took on new use by the Navy and then fell under ownership of the city in 2013. Up until this week, the 25-acre property was home to hundreds of unhoused people, who city officials and volunteers are attempting to clear out, with varying results and no provided alternative as to where they should relocate to.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#From Japan#Corporal#Wwii Marine#Tn#Marine Corps Reserve Cpl#Headquarters Company#1st Battalion#4th Marine Division#American#The Pacific Theater#Agrs#The Dpaa Laboratory#X 6#The Courts Of The Missing
CBS News

A Vietnam veteran's epic poem of war

It's not often (if ever) a recipient of the Medal of Honor is also a published poet. But retired Green Beret John Duffy turned his trial-by-fire into an epic poem of the Vietnam War. It was a brutal battle; no quarter asked, none given. You killed the enemy or the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
World War II
Navy Times

Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate

By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

New aerial defense system helps Marines blast simulated cruise missiles

The Marines want to fight within reach of adversaries’ weapons systems. But to do that they need to bring their own missile defense system to any potential future brawl. On June 30, Marine officials and defense industry experts conducted the second of three successful live fire tests of the Medium Range Interceptor Capability, or MRIC, at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Navy buys two boats with tank treads because… reasons

A boat with tank treads, it sounds like a G.I. Joe toy vehicle we took home from Toys“R”Us when we were 11 years old, maybe coming with a bonus action figure named Neptune who specializes in deep sea diving and knife throwing. However, the U.S. Navy has reportedly taken home two such play sets this year.
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Marine Corps honors last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient

The West Virginia State Memorial services for Hershel ‘Woody” Williams took place at the State Culture Center Theater, July 3, 2022. Memorial and honors services started the day prior with a procession from the Beard Mortuary in Huntington to the State Capitol. Woody lay in state at the State Capitol Rotunda for public viewing July 2 - 3, where family, friends, and people from all over the country came to pay their respects.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy