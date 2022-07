WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge more […] The post Cori Bush among members of Congress arrested after abortion rights protest in D.C. appeared first on Missouri Independent.

PROTESTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO