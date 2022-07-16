ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Reece Topley expects crunch England showdown with India to ‘feel like away game’

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2bMT_0gi8aJv700
England’s Reece Topley expects the away support to have a big effect on the game (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Reece Topley expects an influx of India fans at Emirates Old Trafford to make Sunday’s Royal London Series decider feel “like an away game”.

Manchester was the birthplace of the ‘Bharat Army’, India’s worldwide supporters’ group, and the city can be relied upon to provide colourful support whenever the team are in town.

Thousands of fans in the area were denied the chance to see their heroes in action last September, when the concluding Test between England and India was postponed a couple of hours before it was due to start, and they will be eager to make up for lost time during the third one-day international.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwZfp_0gi8aJv700
India fans made themselves heard during a World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford in 2019 (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

With the teams trading dominant wins – India by 10 wickets at the Oval and England by 100 runs at Lord’s – the stage is set for a box-office finale.

And Topley is prepared for a pressure situation and mixed reception from the stands.

“I’m expecting a pretty good atmosphere in Manchester, almost like an away game really, but that’s the kind of thing you want to practice,” he said.

“It is a big game, I’ve just got to prepare for that and hopefully wrap up the series. Especially with a World Cup in October, you want those win or you’re out of it sort of games. It’s good to practice with those kind of games.”

Topley comes into the match on a high, having taken England’s record ODI figures in the previous match. He claimed six for 24 at Lord’s, striking across three separate spells and barely giving an inch across 10 accomplished overs.

TODO: define component type factbox

The 28-year-old insists he will remain level-headed in the aftermath of his career-best showing and start again from scratch.

“It was pretty crazy, not something that you necessarily set out for at the start of your career, but it’s about backing it up and going again,” he said.

“It’s about enjoying the moment but not getting too high and trying to win the series for us. At the end of the day, we’re in a series and it’s 1-1. I enjoy it, I ride the wave, but there’s everything to play for at the weekend.

“There are so many variables that it’s not about saying, ‘I’m going to get five today’. At the top of my mark for each ball, it’s about how I’m getting in the game. But then you need a lot of things at the other end to go your way.”

The challenges will continue to come thick and fast, with six more white-ball games against South Africa, across both formats, before the end of a frantic month.

We’re in a series and it’s 1-1. I enjoy it, I ride the wave, but there’s everything to play for at the weekend

Reece Topley

“The schedule is another thing… I mean, it’s crazy,” Topley admitted.

“You’ve got to do what you can. I think we’ll have had 12 games in 20 something days – that’s a lot for anyone to play on. Maybe there’ll be an eye on that as well.

“I just take that series by series. I’ve got an end goal that I want to be at the World Cup (in October), I want to contribute and be in the team. It’s about taking each day as it comes and trying to get better to attain that goal.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Euro 2022: Can Spain rediscover their power in time for England quarter-final?

“We’ve seen that they have some vulnerabilities,” the England manager Sarina Wiegman said of the team who, until a couple of weeks ago, were favourites for Euro 2022. That it is Spain standing in England’s path would normally have struck fear into the hearts of the Lionesses but, although bad luck and cruel timing has undoubtedly played its part, it is clear that Spain is not this Spain. While Wiegman remained cautious and respectful, warning that England will be facing one of the best teams in the world in the quarter-finals tonight, the circumstances have played into their hands and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jake Wightman: From a running family with dreams of hitting the top

Jake Wightman became a shock world champion after winning the 1500m in Eugene on Tuesday.The 28-year-old stunned Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and, here, the PA news agency looks at his background.Early ambitions11th July. Many happy returns to ⁦@samwightman⁩ and ⁦@JakeSWightman⁩ (left to right). Your dear mother has got you some new matchy matchy waistcoats for your birthday. pic.twitter.com/SmhqynEIDi— Geoff Wightman (@WightmanGeoff) July 11, 2022He runs for Edinburgh Athletic Club and in 2018 became the first Briton to run below one minute 45 seconds for 800m and three minutes 35 seconds for 1500m since Peter Elliott in 1991. Nottingham-born Wightman represents...
SPORTS
The Independent

Football rumours: Chelsea closing in on deal for Jules Kounde

What the papers sayChelsea appear to be on the verge of securing a transfer for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Guardian reports the two clubs are close to agreeing a deal for the 23-year-old, however there may yet be some late drama with rumours Barcelona are looking to swoop on the French international.Staying with Chelsea, the Evening Standard says the Blues are also in talks with Paris St. Germain over a £50m deal for Presnel Kimpembe. Despite the Blues’ strong interest in the 26-year-old defender, club bosses are reportedly concerned he may ultimately turn down the offer in favour of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

England take on Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 tonight as the knockout stages of the competition kick off in Brighton.The Lionesses enjoyed a record-breaking group phase as they won all three of their matches and scored 14 goals in the process.It was highlighted by a stunning 8-0 demolition of Norway and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be full of confidence as they face the pre-tournament favourites Spain.La Roja are vulnerable, however, and only squeezed through to the knockout rounds after a nervy 1-0 win over Denmark.Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight. When is England vs...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reece Topley
The Independent

England face first real test of Euro 2022 against Spain as knockouts begin

Their 14 goals scored in the group stage was the most by one team in a Women’s European Championship. Their eight against Norway secured the biggest win in this tournament’s history, breaking their own record. Another rout against Northern Ireland made them the first to score five or more in consecutive Euros games. These records, smashed in the space of 10 days or so, are all the more impressive given the fact they kept three straight clean sheets at the other end.If their last three games of this tournament go as well as the first three, England will win their...
SPORTS
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
The Independent

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3. Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m. It comes after Laura...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Steve Cram hails Jake Wightman’s bravery to win World Championship gold

Steve Cram hailed Jake Wightman’s boldness to strike for victory after the Briton claimed a stunning gold in the men’s 1,500 metres at the World Championships.Wightman secured the country’s first victory in the event since Cram in 1983 as he broke with 200 metres remaining in Eugene and held off a field including Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.Cram told the BBC: “What I loved about it was the move with 200m to go. It was brave.“It was already fast. It would have been very easy to say, I will just sit here and see what I can get in the home...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Ball Games#Emirates Old Trafford#The Bharat Army#Test#Odi
The Independent

Elton John adds five Australia and New Zealand shows to Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John has added five additional tour dates in the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.The 75-year-old singer announced the news on social media on Tuesday (19 July).“In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows,” he wrote. “I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!John will kick off the encore concerts in Newcastle, New South Wales on 10 January 2023, before heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. He will then head to New...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family affair as Jake Wightman clinches 1500m gold at World Championships

Jake Wightman clinched a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships – with dad Geoff commentating on his shock victory.The 28-year-old won Great Britain’s first gold in Eugene on Tuesday night, which was announced at Hayward Field by his dad and coach Geoff.Wightman won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir.He becomes the first Briton to win the 1500m in 39 years, since Steve Cram’s victory in 1983 and hopes he managed to break his dad’s style.“Dad can be a bit of a robot on the mic sometimes, some people say...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs Spain predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.England qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland in their three group stage wins.Here’s...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The UK’s 10 biggest lottery winners

A UK ticket holder has won the biggest National Lottery pot of all time and will take home the record £195m EuroMillionsjackpot. Lottery operator Camelot has advised people to check in case they have won, as the buyer of the winning ticket has yet to come forward. The winning...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Rail chaos continues as engineers race to repair damage after record heatwave

Commuters faced further chaos in the wake of the UK’s hottest ever day as Britain’s flagship rail line remains closed to and from London while engineers work to repair damage caused by extreme heat.The East Coast main line, which links King’s Cross station in the capital with Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland, was still closed south of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.LNER, the leading train operator on the artery, said: “Due to urgent repairs to the railway between King’s Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked.“Please do not travel to or from King’s Cross today.”The train firm said: “Following the severe...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK weather news – live: London heatwave leads to firefighters’ busiest day since WW2

Sixteen firefighters were injured fighting fires in the capital as Tuesday’s heatwave saw the busiest day for London’s Fire Brigade (LFB) since the Second World War, according to Sadiq Khan.Operating in 40C heat on Tuesday, firefighters took an estimated 2,600 emergency calls and responded to over 1,000 fire calls, the London mayor told Sky News.“On a normal day the fire service receives - roughly speaking - 350 calls, and on a busy day 500 calls,” he added.Of those firefighters who suffered “heat-related injuries”, two were hospitalised, LFB assistant commissioner Jonathan Smith said. Both have since been released.Mr Smith added...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ben Stokes retirement should be ‘wake-up call’ for cricket, says Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler believes Ben Stokes’ retirement from one-day cricket should act as a “wake-up call” for the game, as he faces up to his own challenge of finding a way to replace his star all-rounder.Stokes bade farewell to the 50-over game with a disappointing 62-run defeat against South Africa at his home ground in Durham, drawing the curtain on an 11-year career that will always be remembered for his stunning performance in the 2019 World Cup final.The 31-year-old has made it clear he is departing sooner than intended, a stark reaction to a relentless fixture schedule that no...
SPORTS
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona move as club confirm £42.5m deal

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in a 50million euro (£42.5m) deal.Lewandowski, 33, had one year left on his contract with Bayern but had made clear his desire to join Barca, who put him at the top of their summer wish list.The Poland international, signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, scored 50 goals across 46 games last season to help Bayern win a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, taking his overall club tally to 344.Barcelona said Lewandowski has a buyout clause of 500m euros (£425.9m) and has signed a four-year contract.Lewandowski has joined up...
SOCCER
The Independent

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey found dead in Florence hotel room

British former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been found dead in a hotel in Italy.Staff at Hotel Continentale in Florence found the body of the 40-year-old retired rugby star, from Manchester, in his room on Saturday morning. Police were then alerted.He was said to have arrived on Friday with a 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner. She is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital after she was found alongside him with serious injuries.Mr Bibey has played for a number of teams including St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, and Leigh Centurions.Sincere condolences to Ricky’s family. We played...
WORLD
The Independent

Jake Wightman claims 1500m world title as his father commentates

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman claimed a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships.The 28-year-old won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir on Tuesday night in Eugene.Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for the win with 200m to go.Ingebrigtsen was unable to react and the Nottingham-born athlete held on to take the biggest win of his career.Dad and coach Geoff is the stadium announcer at Hayward Field and commentated in his son winning gold.He said: “Running is coming home. Wow. That is my son, I coach him...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy