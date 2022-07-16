ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'Severance' Bringing Lumon Industries Immersive Experience to San Diego Comic-Con

By Rachel Leishman
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeverance is the kind of show that makes you question a lot of things about your reality and while I don't think any of us would want to work for a company like Lumon, we'd all like to go to a San Diego Comic-Con immersive activation based on the hit Apple...

collider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Collider

‘Fallout’ Series Set Photos Bring the Super Duper Mart to Life [Exclusive]

With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Super Mario': 14 Ft Lego Version of The Mighty Bowser Headed to Comic-Con

In the last 40 years, there arguably hasn’t been a more recognizable brand in the gaming industry than Nintendo and Super Mario. This iconic gaming franchise has given endless fond memories to so many generations over the years. Recently Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom made the leap out of their video game world with their partnership with Lego in 2020. Since that time, they have made sets for Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, but recently they announced the franchise’s main villain Bowser would be receiving his own set this October. To celebrate, Lego announced that a new King-Sized version of The Mighty Bowser would be heading to San Diego Comic Con.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'The Killer' Opens in US Theatres, Brings in $72,000 From 56 Screens

Distributed by Wide Lens Pictures, the American-Korean film The Killer reached $72,096 at the box office within its first 5 days in U.S. cinemas. Since the action film starring Korean movie star Jang Hyuk hit theaters on July 13, the film garnered $50,000 within the first three days playing in 56 different locations.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Business
Collider

'Isle of the Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Script for ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff

As one production wraps, another begins for The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the villain with a 180 redemption arc, Negan Smith. On July 17 the actor teased the start of production to his next project with the TWD Universe, Isle of the Dead, which he will be starring in with co-star Lauren Cohen, who plays Maggie Rhee. For fans of the post-apocalyptic series, Morgan may have dropped a few sneaky hints on his Twitter in regard to the Isle cast, as well.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Ending Explained: Kamala is a What?!

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. When Ms. Marvel concluded with its sixth and final episode, audiences got a few answers and many more questions. Kamala (played by Iman Vellani) has closed the veil between two worlds, and now her focus lies on ensuring the safety of Kamran (Rish Shah) from Damage Control after he obtains powers from his mother. Let’s dive in and explore all that this finale has to offer, not just for Kamala and her new life as Ms. Marvel, but for future Marvel projects as well!
TV SERIES
Collider

'Elvis' Dances Up $185.6 Million at the Global Box Office

Elvis is still making waves; this weekend, it has brought in an estimated $9.8m at 72 markets, including the openings in Mexico, Brazil, and Korea. Currently, the international total is $79.4m and the worldwide total is $185.6m. Overall, Elvis has had an incredible -32% in holdover markets with the holdovers ranging with Denmark (-15%), Spain (-20%), Australia (-25%), the UK (-27%), New Zealand (-29%) Italy (-30%), Holland (-33%), Japan (-36%), and Germany (-39%).
MOVIES
Collider

DC Comics' 'Blue Beetle' Wraps Production in Puerto Rico

After filming for several months, WB's Blue Beetle has officially wrapped production, director Angel Manuel Soto has announced via his Instagram story. The Latin-led superhero project features Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña in the titular role of Jaime Reyes. The blockbuster project finalized principal photography on the island of enchantment...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Comic Con#Severance#Apple Tv Series#Lumon Industries
BoardingArea

14 Best Fun & Free Things to Do in San Diego

When you mention San Diego, everyone has a different image and reaction. Some people picture the beaches, and some start craving the Mexican food. But everyone has the same question: what can we do and see that’s free? With great weather year around, San Diego lends itself to many free sites and places to explore because many of them are outdoors. So there’s never a bad time of year to visit. Here are some FREE ideas for you! See what you think.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

Walton Goggins Confirms Filming Has Begun on 'Fallout' Series With BTS Image

Prime Video has recently got the license to turn the best-selling game franchise, Fallout, into a television show. The post-apocalyptic RPG series is up for imaginative storytelling, with Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy producing. The exterior set of the destroyed Super Duper Mart — a run-down store that has appeared in various Fallout game versions — has already teased fans with familiar references from the critically-lauded video game franchise. And now, cast member Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) confirmed via Instagram that Prime Video's new Fallout series has officially begun filming, with him playing the radiation-infused ghoul.
TV SERIES
Collider

Rosie Perez Joins 'Your Honor' Season 2 as Assistant U.S. Attorney

The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Psych's Commentary on Remakes Created an Iconic Episode

When it comes to humor and homage in your everyday murder mystery comedy TV show, nothing stands out quite like Psych. The show is full of original jokes and characters that play off each other hilariously well. Importantly, however, the show also leans heavily into parody, and its commentaries are equal parts funny and smart. This is especially true in Season 8 when Psych decided to comment on how best to do a remake – by remaking one of their episodes. Season 8, Episode 3, "Cloudy... With a Chance of Improvement,” was borne from a desire to remake a less-than-stellar episode of Season 1, “Cloudy... With a Chance of Murder,” and tap into the concept’s full potential by giving the story a second look.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Collider

'Madame Web' Release Date Pushed to Fall 2023

The Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web was delayed by three months, changing its release date from July 2023 to October 2023. Previously, Madame Web was expected to release on July 7, 2023. While the movie stood alone on the date, the release was scheduled only two weeks after The Flash, DC's promised game-changing film that will surely keep comic book fans busy. In addition, Madame Web’s release was also only a month after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony’s sequel to the beloved animated film from 2018. By pushing Madame Web for three months, Sony creates a healthy gap between multiple Spider-Verse productions. However, Sony will have a fierce competitor on October 6, as Marvel Studios saved the date for an announced movie.
MOVIES
Collider

'Keep Breathing': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is usually the perfect season to get outside and enjoy all the wonderful things mother nature has to offer. Whether the activity is hiking, camping, a refreshing trip to the beach, or a more secluded lakeside retreat, summer is often synonymous with exploring the great outdoors. Still, some people choose to avoid the outdoors shenanigans altogether. After watching Netflix’s new survival drama Keep Breathing, there might be a few more. Be warned, this show is not for the 'glampers' out there. For those people with a fear of getting lost in the woods, camping, or surviving in nature, steer clear away from the limited series featuring Melissa Barrera dropping on July 27th. The show centers around a New York attorney named Liv (Barrera) who, after a serious plane crash, gets stranded in the wilderness.
TV SERIES
Collider

Issa Rae's 'Rap Sh!t' Heads West for Season 2

Issa Rae’s new comedy series Rap Sh!t is set to premiere later this month on HBO Max, but the show is already seemingly gearing up for another season. Rae had introduced the recently dropped trailer as being "the next big, must-see fun show" for summer, and she might just be right.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Collider

'Dark Harvest': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the David Slade Horror Movie

Dark Harvest is the latest upcoming David Slade horror movie about to hit the theaters. The movie will be based on the 2006 novel of the same name, written by Norman Partridge, who also wrote The Crow: Wicked Prayer, which was also adapted to film in 2005 as the fourth movie in The Crow franchise under the same title. The screenplay for Dark Harvest was adapted by Michael Gilio (Kwik Stop).
MOVIES
Collider

'Lightyear' Sets Streaming Release Date on Disney+

Get ready to hold onto your Sox! Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to Disney+. Disney and Pixar announced on Twitter that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3. The sci-fi action adventure tells the story behind the beloved character Buzz...
MOVIES
Collider

'The White Lotus' Season 2 Footage Welcomes New Guests to Sicily

HBO Max's The White Lotus may not have a release date for its highly anticipated second season yet, but the streamer gave out a tease of what's to come with a new sizzle reel for its upcoming shows. Alongside House of the Dragon and Westworld, among others, the dark comedy got a small clip that briefly shows off the new spa and some fresh and returning faces that will be checking in later this year.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Hugh Jackman Joins 'Koala Man' Animated Series at Hulu

Hulu's newest animated venture, Koala Man, has begun bulking up its voice cast. The streamer revealed that Hugh Jackman is the latest addition to the upcoming adult animated comedy. Koala Man received an eight-episode order back in March 2021 and hails from creator and executive producer Michael Cusack, who also stars in the show.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy