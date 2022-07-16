'Men' and 7 other A24 Films With the Most Shocking Endings

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.

