Movies

'Men' and 7 other A24 Films With the Most Shocking Endings

By Luka Hoyte
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA24 is known for being a studio that distributes a wide variety of independent, challenging and surreal films. The amazing part about the studio is that it allows directors to express their own creative vision which leads to them making all the weird and wonderful stuff we see from the...

collider.com

The Associated Press

Review: ‘Gray Man’ spares no expense — but feels oddly gray

Sometimes a title just doesn’t help a movie. Not that directors Anthony and Joe Russo had much choice in titling “The Gray Man,” their new Netflix spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling — they’re adapting the novel of the same name, about a shadowy CIA assassin on the run. Still, it’s hard not to think of the title when contemplating the overall effect of a film that spares no expense to entertain, yet ends up feeling a little aimless, perplexingly bland, and — what’s the word we’re looking for? Oh yes. Gray.
MOVIES
Collider

'Insidious 5' Gets Release Date With Patrick Wilson Directing

There have been some great modern horror franchises in the last decade that have haunted the genre. While most fans will point to The Conjuring as one of the best, you arguably wouldn’t have that James Wan classic without Insidious. The franchise has been dormant for almost half a decade and there's been a lot devolvement with the fifth film over the last few years, but now Insidious 5 has an official release date. This underrated horror franchise is returning to theaters on July 7, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

10 of the Lowest Rated Films on Letterboxd

From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films and reviews and has allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. Letterboxd is full of the most detailed reviews and ratings of almost every film that has ever existed, with some films consisting of more reviews than others, for better or for worse.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'A Fish Called Wanda' to 'Die Hard': The Best Movies of 1988

Every year, there are great films, overlooked films, and smash hits. However, if you look at the films of 1988, it feels like a completely different industry than the one we have in 2021. Throughout this particular year in history, film fans were treated to a wide variety of comedies, dramas, action blockbusters, and experimental auteur-driven projects. It was simply an embarrassment of riches.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Reynor
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Jennifer Ehle
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Gaspar Noé
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Willem Dafoe
Collider

All Baz Luhrmann Movies, Ranked According to Metacritic

With his constant jump cuts, colorful costume design, and musical tastes that range from the classical to the modern, it's hard to find a filmmaker as unique while also as purely kinetic as Baz Luhrmann. Over the course of his long career he has been praised and criticized for his style, and has been called both an auteur, as well as a hack in good measure.
MOVIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: What Are the Flies?

Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4 spoilers.The third episode of Westworld Season 4 wrapped up with a quite gruesome scene. “Annees Folles” saw Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) finally making their way into the backstage of the Olympiad compound through the Golden Age park. However, taking down Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) proved to be a lot harder than they anticipated when they came across a room with an unfinished host injecting a weird black goop into a bunch of flies. Beyond the room, there was a series of monitors showing a group of humans pointing guns at their own heads in some other part of the compound. One of them seemed to be Caleb’s daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark). But as Caleb soon found out, it was all just a trap to draw him into a holding cell and have him attacked by some of the flies we saw earlier. The bugs made their way into Caleb’s nostrils and ears, and we were left to watch the credits roll with a mix of horror and disgust.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Psych's Commentary on Remakes Created an Iconic Episode

When it comes to humor and homage in your everyday murder mystery comedy TV show, nothing stands out quite like Psych. The show is full of original jokes and characters that play off each other hilariously well. Importantly, however, the show also leans heavily into parody, and its commentaries are equal parts funny and smart. This is especially true in Season 8 when Psych decided to comment on how best to do a remake – by remaking one of their episodes. Season 8, Episode 3, "Cloudy... With a Chance of Improvement,” was borne from a desire to remake a less-than-stellar episode of Season 1, “Cloudy... With a Chance of Murder,” and tap into the concept’s full potential by giving the story a second look.
TV SERIES
Collider

Eddie Murphy to Star in Prime Video's Holiday Comedy 'Candy Cane Lane'

Eddie Murphy undoubtedly conquered the box office in the late 90s and early 2000s, now the Emmy winner seems to have his eyes set on conquering the streaming world with his three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios. The comedy great is ready to kick off work on the first picture of that deal with the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane where he will wear double hats as a producer and leading man, Deadline has revealed.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Best Fantasy Shows on Prime Video Right Now

In the mood for some magic? What about myths or adventure? A great fantasy show can be the best escape, letting you lose yourself in an exciting new world. Fight a few monsters, cast a spell or two, and discover enchanting new secrets in Prime Video’s library of fantasy series.
TV SERIES
Collider

Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
Collider

‘The Gray Man’ Review: Ryan Gosling’s Amusing Spy Can’t Save the Russo Brothers’ Mediocre Thriller

When Joe and Anthony Russo started directing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they felt like an odd choice for a world that already had films from directors like Kenneth Branagh, Joe Johnston, and Shane Black. At the time, they were known for their work in comedy, having written and directed 2002’s Welcome to Collinwood, directed 2006’s You, Me and Dupree, and working on some of the best comedy series of the 2000s-2010s, like Arrested Development, Community, and Happy Endings. But the Russo brothers thrived in the MCU, directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.
MOVIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Sam Neill Shares Behind the Scenes Image of "Odin" and "Hela"

Taika Waititi likes parody, and it is quite apparent in his work! After recreating Loki’s infamous death scene from Thor: The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok fans were in for another treat during the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. In the latest installment, Waititi recreated the moment when Hela shatters Thor’s beloved Mjolnir to pieces with various actors reprising their in-universe faux roles: Sam Neill as Odin, Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Matt Damon as Loki joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Dead to Me's Dysfunctional Friendship Is its Most Compelling Aspect

It’s been two years since the car-crashing, swimming pool-drowning, body-burying duo of Jen and Judy was last on our TV screens in the Emmy nominated Netflix comedy-drama Dead to Me. Fans of the show got good news with the recent announcement that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will be returning this fall as the crime-dodging partners for the show's third and final season.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why the DCEU Needs to Introduce Ambush Bug

Quick - which comic book character is a little nuts, never shuts up, is consistently breaking the fourth wall, and turns 40 this year?. If you said Deadpool, congratulations. You're wrong. Mr. Wade Winston Wilson is only 31. If you said Ambush Bug, then real, free of sarcasm, congratulations!. Ambush...
COMICS
Collider

Why 'The Amusement Park' Is George A. Romero’s Most Disturbing Movie

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.
MOVIES
Collider

'Lightyear' Sets Streaming Release Date on Disney+

Get ready to hold onto your Sox! Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to Disney+. Disney and Pixar announced on Twitter that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3. The sci-fi action adventure tells the story behind the beloved character Buzz...
MOVIES
Collider

'Westworld': Caleb's Twist Opens Up the Story to Thrilling New Possibilities

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of Westworld.Going into Season 4 of Westworld, now at the halfway point, it seemed as though the show was setting up for a climactic confrontation between humanity and the hosts. We had seen Hale, played by a terrifying Tessa Thompson in rare villainous form, beginning to lay the foundation for a plan to take over people’s very minds. Working against her was the charming duo of Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) who were pulling out all the stops in a desperate attempt to stop her. In the last episode, the show even took on a bit of a more humorous tone as they infiltrated the new park and used Maeve’s knowledge of the narratives that were repeating themselves to find their footing. Of course, Westworld being Westworld, there was still a persistent and horrifying sense that something was off. The various timelines and stories all seemed disconnected as if the show was hiding something. In the fourth episode, “Generation Loss,” we saw the story lay its cards on the table to devastating effect.
TV SERIES

