ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis snags $10M donation from entrepreneur who said aliens were on Earth

By Chloe Folmar
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) — Space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow donated $10 million to the reelection campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, according to the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee. Bigelow, the founder of Budget Suites of America, has also invested in other...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
Cheddar News

Congress Tackles CHIPS Act to Help U.S. Compete With China

The Senate will be making another attempt to vote on the CHIPS Act in order to subsidize companies that produce computer chips in the United States. Daniel Newman, a founding partner and principal analyst at Futurum Research, joined Cheddar News to break down what this means for semiconductor production in the U.S. "It comes down to technology leadership. It comes down to supply chain resiliency. And then, of course, it comes down to being able to compete and secure international security level," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Senate panel OKs NATO expansion, rushing to full Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave easy bipartisan approval Tuesday to admitting Finland and Sweden into NATO, as lawmakers aimed for quick Senate passage and a show of congressional support for expansion of the U.S. and European defense alliance in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Committee members approved the expansion by voice vote. Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican and frequent critic of U.S. policy abroad, voted a neutral “present” rather than yes or no. The vote sets the expansion up for a decision by the full Senate as soon as next week. “We obviously want to see Finland and Sweden brought into the alliance as soon as possible,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House after Tuesday’s vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy