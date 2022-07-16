DeSantis snags $10M donation from entrepreneur who said aliens were on Earth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave easy bipartisan approval Tuesday to admitting Finland and Sweden into NATO, as lawmakers aimed for quick Senate passage and a show of congressional support for expansion of the U.S. and European defense alliance in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Committee members approved the expansion by voice vote. Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican and frequent critic of U.S. policy abroad, voted a neutral “present” rather than yes or no. The vote sets the expansion up for a decision by the full Senate as soon as next week. “We obviously want to see Finland and Sweden brought into the alliance as soon as possible,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House after Tuesday’s vote.

