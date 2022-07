The Senate will be making another attempt to vote on the CHIPS Act in order to subsidize companies that produce computer chips in the United States. Daniel Newman, a founding partner and principal analyst at Futurum Research, joined Cheddar News to break down what this means for semiconductor production in the U.S. "It comes down to technology leadership. It comes down to supply chain resiliency. And then, of course, it comes down to being able to compete and secure international security level," he said.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 MINUTES AGO