Daily Deals: Save on The Quarry on PS5, DualSense Controllers, Apple AirPods, and More

By Seth G. Macy, Logan Plant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, the weekend after Prime Day. Some of the deals are taking the weekend off after a busy week, but there are still plenty of sales and deals to be found. Horror fans should check out a nice discount on The Quarry for PS5, while Nintendo fans can check out deals...

TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds a modern classic RPG this month

The latest bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been announced, and there’s a few big names among them. The most tantalizing game in the new Xbox Game Pass line-up is Torment: Tides of Numenera. It's the spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment that harkens back to the early days of isometric RPGs. Expect a story rich in characters, lots of difficult decisions to bear, and an offbeat science fantasy world. It isn’t often games like this make it to console, but between Tides of Numenera, the Wasteland series, and the original Fallout, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are spoiled for choice.
TechRadar

PS5 lawsuit claims Sony knowingly hid a major defect in the console

Sony is facing a class action lawsuit regarding a game-crashing PS5 defect. But do the accusations hold any weight?. Plaintiff Christina Trejo of Illinois filed the lawsuit after discovering the PS5 was prone to shutting down entirely during gameplay. The court documentation (opens in new tab) states that the defect "affects users’ ability to play video games and compromises the primary function and overall usage of the PS5."
ComicBook

Fallout TV Show Set Images Tease Major Fallout 3 Callback

Amazon's upcoming TV series based on the Fallout video game franchise seems like it will feature a notable callback tied to Fallout 3. At this point in time, Amazon and Bethesda have remained pretty quiet about what Fallout will have in store, which has led fans to wonder which game the show will most predominantly be based on. With filming now preparing to start, though, it seems more likely that Amazon is pulling from Fallout 3 as a major source of inspiration.
IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
yankodesign.com

This pencil lasts forever, thanks to the use of a modular magnetic everlasting metal tip that ‘writes on paper’

Meet the Stilform AEON, a pencil that lasts eons, as its name rightfully suggests. Designed by the company that won the World’s Best Pen award for the Stilform Pen back in 2016, the AEON is the result of a nifty material innovation that turns the pencil immortal. Made with a special metal tip that oxidizes paper, leaving a grey streak as a pencil would, the Stilform AEON lets you write effortlessly and endlessly. Unlike graphite pencils, AEON’s lines are smudge-proof and waterproof. Besides, since this tip’s made of metal rather than graphite, you can easily put it in your pocket without worrying about it leaving any marks.
dotesports.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for July confirmed

We may be halfway through July already but the games keep rolling from Microsoft with the latest announcement of more titles being released on the Xbox Game Pass. The upcoming selection that Microsoft will be offering includes Watch Dogs 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and more. Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles coming in the second half of July.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting Over 50 Free Games From Ubisoft

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will soon be getting over 50 free games from Ubisoft in the coming months. Just a few weeks back, the new revision of PS Plus finally kicked in, which means that more games across both PS4 and PS5 are available to those subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service. And prior to the end of 2020, subscribers to those versions of PS Plus will be getting a massive influx of Ubisoft titles.
PC Gamer

Stop putting crafting in games that don't need it

Crafting can be one of the most delicious parts of games, I won't deny it. There are games where acquiring the schematics for better guns or working out a combination of tat to create something useful is a wonderful experience. I love it when a game has an extensive crafting system like The Witcher 3 or Minecraft, but equally one of my pet peeves is finding an obsolete crafting system in a game that didn't need it.
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
Fortune

Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain computer startup is beat again. This time a competitor implanted its device into its first U.S. patient

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain computing startup has yet to receive approval from the Federal Drug Administration to implant its technology in humans. However, Neuralink’s competitor, Synchron, has implanted its first device into the brain of a U.S. patient — in this case one with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that’s affected the patient’s ability to move and speak, as reported by Bloomberg.
IGN

SD Gundam Battle Alliance - Official Opening Movie

Watch the exciting SD Gundam Battle Alliance Opening Movie for a closer look at all the suits and their impressive abilities in action. SD Gundam Battle Alliance releases on August 25, 2022 on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.
yankodesign.com

Meet the Microsoft Holo Glasses concept, a consumer-grade fashion-friendly version of the Hololens

Styled less like a piece of hardware and more like functional fashion, the Microsoft Holo Glasses are redemption for exactly how geeky Google’s glasses were in 2013. They scale down Microsoft’s existing Hololens 2 technology into a slim wearable that fits comfortably on your face, and comes with snap-on frames that allow you to swap styles in a hot minute!
yankodesign.com

This iPhone 14 ‘Ultra’ concept has a titanium body and no notch on the front

It also does away with the flat edges, for ‘ultra comfort’. Meet the iPhone 14 Ultra – a phone that embodies the best of all of the iPhones’ attributes plus some more. Its design is a hark back to the iPhone 3G days, with a curved, comfortable-to-hold profile that feels a lot like the early iPhone. It bumps up the cameras on the back, providing a ‘more than Pro’ experience, sports a titanium frame and ceramic back for a lightweight-yet-durable design that can definitely take a couple of drops, and more impressively, does away with the notch entirely. In fact, this may just be the first and only iPhone 14 concept I’ve seen with an absolutely unblemished 100% display on the front. However, the cherry on the cake? This iPhone concept comes with the much-awaited USB-C port on its base.
IGN

Razer Enki Pro Review

Razer just released the successor to one of the best gaming chairs available today with the Razer Enki Pro. The original Razer Enki surprised me, looking much like every other racing seat but turning out to be one of the most comfortable chairs I’ve ever used. The Enki Pro upgrades that design with new Alcantara trim, dual density foam cushions, a new recline knob, magnetic headrest and more. All of that comes with a major price jump to $999, a full six hundred dollars more than the original. Are the upgrades worth the major increase in price?
IGN

Save on Star Wars and Mario Adventure LEGO Sets

Star Wars and Mario LEGO sets are on sale this week at Target. You can save up to 20% off the Super Mario Adventures starter sets, plus a handful of power-ups and expansions. Also on sale is a huge array of LEGO Star Wars sets, ranging from massive ships like the Millennium Falcon to tiny adorable Brickheadz sets. Let's have a look.
IGN

ViewSonic Launches XG2431, The First Blur Buster 2.0 Certified Monitor

ViewSonic is a company that has provided the people with top of the line monitors and other accessories. It has just announced its latest monitor and it is one of the first of its class in the market. ViewSonic has just launched the XG2431 monitor, which is the first in the market with a Blur Buster 2.0 certification. It is also jam-packed with other specifications that will help users have a great gaming experience.
IGN

How Long Is Stray?

Stray, the new adventure game from BlueTwelve Studio, is now available for PS4, PS5, and PC. If you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, you'll receive Stray for no extra cost as part of your membership, and with the potential of a lot of players leaping into this cat-tastic journey, we know you may be wondering: how long is Stray?
