ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Former top Cuban official Jose Ramon Balaguer dead at 90

By Isabel Vincent
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BqGx_0gi8ZbZc00
Jose Ramon Balaguer was appointed to the health ministry in 2004 and served until 2010. AP Photo/Jaime Puebla, File

Jose Ramon Balaguer, one of the last remaining members of Cuba’s revolutionary vanguard, died this week, according to the Communist island’s official news reports.

Balaguer, 90, fought with former leader Fidel Castro in the rebel army that took over the island in 1959. He had more recently been the country’s health minister under whose watch thousands of Cuban doctors were sent to Venezuela and other developing countries.

No cause of death was given when his death was announced on Cuban television Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vxzo_0gi8ZbZc00
Jose Ramon Balaguer, 90, fought with former leader Fidel Castro in the rebel army that took over the island in 1959.

Born in Guantanamo in 1932, Balaguer was in charge of ideology for the island’s Communist Party and held a seat in the country’s Politburo for decades.

He was appointed to the health ministry in 2004 and served until 2010. He was elected to the Communist Party’s Central Committee in April 2011, serving as head of international relations for the agency, though he gave up his seat on the more powerful Politburo.

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Venezuelan Refugee Women Face Increasing Violence In Colombia, Peru -Amnesty

Venezuelan refugee women face rising gender-based violence in Peru and Colombia, as governments are not guaranteeing their "right to a life free of violence," Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled due to...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
WashingtonExaminer

Sri Lanka swears in new acting president amid internal upheaval

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the nation's acting president Friday following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa a day earlier. Wickremesinghe will serve as interim president until Sri Lanka's Parliament appoints a successor to carry out the remainder of Rajapaksa's term that ends in 2024. His temporary ascension to the presidency comes as the nation is mired in a deep economic crisis and massive protests that have threatened the stability of the government.
WORLD
Benzinga

Sri Lanka's Ousted President Blames COVID For Economic Turmoil, Says 'Took All Possible Steps' To Prevent Crisis

Sri Lanka's ousted president, in his resignation, said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic turmoil in the island nation. What Happened: The Sri Lankan parliament accepted Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday. The secretary general of the parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake, formally read Rajapaksa's resignation letter in the parliament, Reuters reported.
CORONAVIRUS
International Business Times

Sri Lanka's Acting President Declares Emergency

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation. "It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Ramon#Communist Party#Politburo
AFP

G20 chair Indonesia says 'many' nations condemned Russia at talks

Many nations in the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement early Sunday. "Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," Indonesia said in the declaration.
ASIA
Washington Examiner

Cuban and Haitian migrants setting sail to Florida border at alarming rates

A thousand miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, federal law enforcement and military that patrol the waters surrounding Florida and Puerto Rico are seeing the emergence of a new border crisis. As record numbers of Cubans and Haitians attempt to cross the southern land border illegally, others are increasingly taking to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
International Relations
The Independent

Sri Lanka crisis - live: Protests intensify as Rajapaksa flying to Saudi Arabia via Singapore

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape the popular uprising in his country, is expected to fly to Singapore and then on to seek asylum in Saudi Arabia, according to the Maldives government.Mr Rajapaksa, along with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officers, were planning to leave for Singapore from Male last night but did not board the aircraft due to security concerns, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported citing sources.Mr Rajapaksa, who earlier announced he would step down, fled to Male yesterday, triggering a further uproar in protest-hit Sri Lanka. Mr Rajapaksa is...
WORLD
International Business Times

U.N. Urges End To Haiti Gangs Weapons Supply; China Wanted Embargo

The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti and called on countries to stop a flow of guns to the strife-torn Caribbean country. Violence has soared since the assassination last year of President Jovenel Moise, which created a...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy