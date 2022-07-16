ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackenzie Davis' Unforgettable 'Station Eleven' Performance Was Emmy-Worthy

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a rare role that requires an actress to be believable as both a knife-wielding badass and a soliloquy-spouting Hamlet. Mackenzie Davis pulled off both — and more — in her role as Kirsten in the deep and lyrical Station Eleven but received no recognition from the Emmys for her soulful...

EW.com

The biggest snubs and the surprises of the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. As usual, the sheer scope of shows and categories was overwhelming. There were 21 shows nominated in the Outstanding Drama/Comedy/Limited Series categories, while a few headline programs (Succession, Ted Lasso, Hacks) packed the categories in the acting categories. Your favorite Disney shows competed for below-the-line prizes, and the TV Academy ultimately decided This is Us was not for them.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Sydney Sweeney’s Reaction to Her Double Emmy Nomination Was Incredibly Wholesome

Sydney Sweeney has been going from strength to strength in recent years. Since the 24-year-old’s early roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, she’s appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, enthralled viewers in The White Lotus, won a part opposite Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s Madame Web, and dazzled critics with her embodiment of the fragile, beguiling Cassie across two seasons of Euphoria. The ultimate sign that she’s secured her position as one of the most sought-after actors of her generation? The fact that, on July 12, she was recognized by the Television Academy for the first time ever, with not one, but two Emmy nominations.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Emmys: Julia Garner, Bill Hader, Sydney Sweeney, Rhea Seehorn & Harriet Walter Are Double Acting Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner, Bill Hader, Sydney Sweeney, Rhea Seehorn and Harriet Walter all landed two acting nominations each for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Garner was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, as well as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix’s Ozark. With her nom for the final season of Ozark, Garner is looking to go three-for-three after converting her previous two nominations for the Netflix drama into Emmy wins. Also seeking a three-peat is Hader, a two-time Emmy winner for Lead...
NFL
Deadline

Zendaya Makes Emmy History With Latest Noms For ‘Euphoria’, Becoming Youngest Two-Time Acting Nominee & Youngest Producing Nom

Euphoria star Zendaya made history this morning as she landed her second Emmy nom for her turn on HBO’s teen drama, becoming the youngest ever two-time acting nominee. The actress, now 25, is also now the youngest producing nom, as an exec producer on the series, which scored in Outstanding Drama. Zendaya had previously set a record with her first win in 2020, which made her the youngest to conquer the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
NFL
UPI News

Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'

July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Martin Lawrence Joins ‘Demascus’ Series at AMC

Martin Lawrence is heading back to television with a role in AMC‘s forthcoming series Demascus. The actor will appear in a recurring capacity across three of the show’s six episodes in the role of Uncle Forty, a relative of the titular character portrayed by Okieriete Onaodowan. This will be Lawrence’s first TV role since appearing in the 2014 sitcom, Partners.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ and All ‘NCIS’ Shows Snubbed in 2022 Emmys Nominations, Fans Sound Off

Fans of “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods” were irritated after both shows were missing from this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations. Although both shows have a cult-like following, with millions of fans watching each week, neither show garnered an Emmy nom on Tuesday, when the nominations were revealed. We know that both sitcoms were among the most-watched shows in 2022, so what gives?
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Broadway Stars Who Transferred to the Silver Screen

Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.
MOVIES
SFGate

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions.
TV & VIDEOS
Los Angeles Times

Netflix blockbuster ‘Squid Game’ makes Emmy history

“Squid Game” is continuing to make history. Netflix’s hit survival thriller was nominated for the Emmy Award for drama series Tuesday. The acclaimed South Korean drama is the first non-English language series to be nominated for an Emmy. The brutal and buzzy show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts.) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.
TV SHOWS
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Hopes To Rope $50M At Weekend Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Universal’s Nope, one of the few remaining tentpoles in a rebounding summer box office, looks to provide a lift this weekend with an estimated $50M start at 3,700 theaters with an eye at guys 17-34. Nope is the third genre film from Get Out Oscar winner Jordan Peele, and while its start in U.S./Canada will be above that of his 2017 debut film, Get Out ($33.3M), it will be under the filmmaker’s 2019 title Us ($71.1M). The movie is produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Us repped a record opening at the domestic B.O. for an original R-rated horror...
NFL
Collider

'The Woman King' Sets World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King is having its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, set to happen this September. Inspired by true events, the film stars Viola Davis as the general of an all-female warrior squad that protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.
MOVIES

