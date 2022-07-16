ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tobey Maguire's 6 Greatest Spider-Man Saves

By Ashleigh Anderson
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs amazing as Marvel's new movies are, you can never forget about the classics. Before any of The Avengers broke movie records, the famous web-slinging hero made his debut on the big screen. Back in 2002, Tobey Maguire made Marvel history as Spider-Man. Though there have been a couple...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The Best Chris Pine Movies on Streaming and How to Watch Them

Psychological thriller fans eagerly anticipate director Olivia Wilde's upcoming tense and mind-bending film, Don't Worry Darling. Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) is a happy wife and homemaker living as her in the company town of Victory in the 1950s with her husband, Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Everything seems perfect until she begins to sense something is off about Victory and the company Jack works for. Frank, played by Chris Pine, is seen in the trailer actively leading the community and openly challenging Alice's suspicions. Viewers can already sense the gaslighting in his smirk, when he folds his hands and leans forward with, "I'm curious to see where she's going with this."
MOVIES
Deadline

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Hopes To Rope $50M At Weekend Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Universal’s Nope, one of the few remaining tentpoles in a rebounding summer box office, looks to provide a lift this weekend with an estimated $50M start at 3,700 theaters with an eye at guys 17-34. Nope is the third genre film from Get Out Oscar winner Jordan Peele, and while its start in U.S./Canada will be above that of his 2017 debut film, Get Out ($33.3M), it will be under the filmmaker’s 2019 title Us ($71.1M). The movie is produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Us repped a record opening at the domestic B.O. for an original R-rated horror...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Collider

7 Broadway Stars Who Transferred to the Silver Screen

Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.
MOVIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Sam Neill Shares Behind the Scenes Image of "Odin" and "Hela"

Taika Waititi likes parody, and it is quite apparent in his work! After recreating Loki’s infamous death scene from Thor: The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok fans were in for another treat during the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. In the latest installment, Waititi recreated the moment when Hela shatters Thor’s beloved Mjolnir to pieces with various actors reprising their in-universe faux roles: Sam Neill as Odin, Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Matt Damon as Loki joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela.
MOVIES
Collider

Brett Goldstein Sent His Parents to 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Without Revealing He Was In It

Editor's note: the following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Most kids would let mom and dad know about their next big break before they have to see it for themselves. The same cannot be said for Brett Goldstein, who revealed that he sent his parents to see the latest Marvel offering, Thor: Love and Thunder without a word that a surprise awaited them at the end of the film.
MOVIES
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Marvel#The Green Goblin
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
Collider

Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'First Kill' Is a New and Improved Successor to 'The Vampire Diaries'

Occult teens sucking face and sucking blood have been around forever. It gets easy in a post-Twilight world to trace it all back to Edward and Bella but long before Twilight there was Buffy, Sabrina, and so much more. Yet, with this long history of potential influences, something about First Kill makes it feel almost directly connected to The CW's The Vampire Diaries.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

'When I Consume You' Trailer Reveals Haunting Search for a Mysterious Stalker [Exclusive]

1091 Pictures shared exclusively with Collider the trailer for its widely celebrated psychological demonic horror hit When I Consume You. Described as an urban folktale set and filmed in Brooklyn, the movie centers around siblings who seek revenge against a mysterious stalker. The production company also trusted Collider to announce the release date of the upcoming horror flick: It premieres on VOD less than a month from now, on August 16.
BROOKLYN, NY
Collider

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: The Complete First Season receives a Blu-ray and DVD release on October 4. The Blu-ray version will also include a Digital Copy but for U.S. only. The release will include all 10 episodes and a heavy lineup of bonus features that discuss different aspects of the series with different production team guests. Currently, the digital version of the series can be purchased from all major retailers or streamed on HBO Max.
NBA
Collider

'Dune: Part 2' Official Cast List Confirms Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh

The official list of cast members that will be starring in the second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic has been revealed. With the news that Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment kicked off production on Dune: Part Two came the confirmation of which stars will be returning and which will be stepping on the sands of the unforgiving Arrakis terrain for the first time.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Spike Lee

Spike Lee is a singular director. His films (known as "joints") generally explore issues of class and race relations, with a focus on the experiences of ordinary people. They are known for their energetic camerawork, especially Lee's signature dolly shots, alongside eclectic soundtracks. His finest films, like Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X, are among the most acclaimed movies ever made.
MOVIES
Collider

Walton Goggins Confirms Filming Has Begun on 'Fallout' Series With BTS Image

Prime Video has recently got the license to turn the best-selling game franchise, Fallout, into a television show. The post-apocalyptic RPG series is up for imaginative storytelling, with Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy producing. The exterior set of the destroyed Super Duper Mart — a run-down store that has appeared in various Fallout game versions — has already teased fans with familiar references from the critically-lauded video game franchise. And now, cast member Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) confirmed via Instagram that Prime Video's new Fallout series has officially begun filming, with him playing the radiation-infused ghoul.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Not Another Church Movie' Casts Mickey Rourke, Vivica A. Fox, Kevin Daniels & More

The cast of the upcoming spoof comedy film, Not Another Church Movie has been revealed by Deadline, and it is chock-full of star quality, from The Big Leap's Kevin Daniels to retired boxer and BAFTA winner Mickey Rourke and Set It Off's Vivica A. Fox. Also brought on board to take on supporting roles are Kyla Pratt, (The Proud Family) Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Jasmine Guy (A Different World), and Tisha Campbell (House Party).
MOVIES
Collider

‘Fallout’ Series Set Photos Bring the Super Duper Mart to Life [Exclusive]

With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Dune: Part 2' Filming Locations Revealed

Dune: Part II has officially begun production, and Warner Bros. has released the locations of where the highly anticipated sequel will be filming. Denis Villeneuve is returning to the director's chair for the follow-up, which will film in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. Those first three locations served as filming spots for the previous film, while Italy marks a new location for the franchise, which could open the door to a brand new setting for the sequel.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy